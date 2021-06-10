The McLean County Ag Fair’s 2021 event is set for July 8-10 at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun. The Ag Fair breakfast will be held on July 10 at 8 a.m.
“The McLean County Ag Fair Board is very excited to be hosting this free event to the public,” said organizer Allan Murray. “We already have several vendors, food and non-food, and expect a three-night crowd of between 2,000 and 3,000 people.”
Some changes attendees might see at this year’s fair include more food vendors, inflatables for children at a fee, great tractor pulls at the new track for a $5 entry for ages 12 years old and older, diverse music, a 50/50 raffle and bingo.
According to McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, there will not be any changes for attendees in compliance with the open air classification for COVID-19.
The McLean County Ag Fair Platinum Sponsors of the event are Ohio Valley Insurance LLC, Independence Bank, Tyson Foods and Farm Bureau Insurance.
The Miss and Teen pageants will kickoff the fair on July 7 at 7 p.m. The Tiny Tot pageant will be held July 8 at 5 p.m., the Little Miss and Mister pageant will be held on July 8 at 6 p.m. and the Preteen pageant will be held on July 8 at 7 p.m. The pageants will be hosted at the Calhoun Baptist CLC building.
The pony pull will be held on July 8 at 7 p.m., the antique tractor pull will be held on July 8 at 7 p.m. and the lawn mower pull will be held on July 9 at 7 p.m.
The Ag Fair parade is scheduled for July 10 at 3 p.m. and the talent show is scheduled for July 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Food vendors for this year’s fair include John-Michael Morris, St. Sebastian Pre-School, McLean County 4-H and Homemakers, McLean County Cattlemen Association, McLean County Pork Producers, Kona-Ice and Let’s Get Fried.
Some of the booths that will be available include McLean County Animal Shelter, McLean County Farm Service Agency, Calhoun Chiropractic Center, Buck Creek Baptist Church, Myer Creek Archers and more.
The Event Kode will have inflatables for children at $10 on July 9 and 10. Children will receive an armband that will be valid for the entire day once it is purchased.
A full schedule of events and vendors can be found at the McLean County Ag Fair Facebook page.
For more information on the fair, contact Murray at 270-314-8202.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
