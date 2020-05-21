The Green River District Health Department announced 11 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, one in McLean, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 21.
Of the 21 confirmed cases, 18 individuals have recovered, according to GRDHD, leaving three active cases in McLean as of Tuesday. There are no current hospitalizations in the county and the total deaths related to the virus remains at one.
Throughout the entire GRDHD region, there have been 595 confirmed cases with 434 of those cases having recovered, 69 ever hospitalized and total death toll of 10 individuals, 2 of which were announced on Tuesday.
GRDHD is continuing to offer free curbside testing for pre-registered individuals at clinic sites throughout the region. Anyone interested in being tested can schedule an appointment at the GRDHD website, healthdepartment.org.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a total of 8,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, 164 of which were newly confirmed. There were also 20 deaths announced, bringing the total toll to 366 for Kentuckians.
“Today we have lost more people to the Coronavirus than any other day before,” Beshear stated in a press release. “While I believe that we can reopen safely and do it gradually, let’s remember that this thing is still deadly and it is still taking people we love and care about.”
At least 2,826 individuals have recovered from the virus statewide, according to the press release.
Beshear also encourages everyone to practice social distancing and necessary safety measures during the Memorial day weekend by keeping a 6 foot distance between individuals, wearing masks and keeping gatherings outdoors rather than indoors, as well as limiting gatherings to tn people or less.
“This weekend is the first time in Kentucky that we are going to permit over the last two months or so gatherings of up to 10 people. In order to do this safely and minimize the risk of infection being spread and to keep people safe, we have to do this right,” said Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
