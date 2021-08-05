The following list is a collection of winners and runner-ups for all 2021 McLean County Ag Fair 4-H Pageant competitions:
Tiny Tot0-11 Month Age Group
Girl: Elouise Ghoson
Boy: Judah Kirk
1 year old age group
Girl: Addilynn Bethel
Boy: Maddox Tharp
2 year old age group
Girl: Scarlett Aldridge
Boy: Silas Rager
3 year old age group
Girl: Hallie Brown
Boy: Larson Mincy
4 year old age group
Girl: Piper Epley
Boy: Eliron Walker
Tiny Tot2nd runner up overall
Girl: Adeline Short
Boy: Will Gabbard
1st runner up overall
Girl: Meredith Stratton
Boy: Eliron Walker
2021 Tiny Tot Winners
Girl: Henley Revelett
Boy: Eli Kennedy
Little Miss and Mister2nd runner up
Girl: Peyton Quackenbush
Boy: Colton Watkins
1st runner up
Girl: Sky Willoughby
Boy: Lyric Mincy
2021 Winner
Girl: Libby Armstrong
Boy: Kristofer Walker
PreteenMiss Congeniality Adelyn Shocklee
2nd runner up Reese Logan
1st runner up Peyton Armstrong
2021 Preteen McLean Molly Spencer
TeenMiss Congeniality Carmon Todd
2nd runner up Elle McAfee
1st runner up Meredith Kelley
2021 Miss Teen Lilli Raye Revelett
MissMiss Congeniality Amelia Tucker
2nd runner up Abriel Bennett
1st runner up Gabrielle Armour
Miss McLean Madison Bennett
