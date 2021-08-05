The following list is a collection of winners and runner-ups for all 2021 McLean County Ag Fair 4-H Pageant competitions:

Tiny Tot0-11 Month Age Group

Girl: Elouise Ghoson

Boy: Judah Kirk

1 year old age group

Girl: Addilynn Bethel

Boy: Maddox Tharp

2 year old age group

Girl: Scarlett Aldridge

Boy: Silas Rager

3 year old age group

Girl: Hallie Brown

Boy: Larson Mincy

4 year old age group

Girl: Piper Epley

Boy: Eliron Walker

Tiny Tot2nd runner up overall

Girl: Adeline Short

Boy: Will Gabbard

1st runner up overall

Girl: Meredith Stratton

Boy: Eliron Walker

2021 Tiny Tot Winners

Girl: Henley Revelett

Boy: Eli Kennedy

Little Miss and Mister2nd runner up

Girl: Peyton Quackenbush

Boy: Colton Watkins

1st runner up

Girl: Sky Willoughby

Boy: Lyric Mincy

2021 Winner

Girl: Libby Armstrong

Boy: Kristofer Walker

PreteenMiss Congeniality Adelyn Shocklee

2nd runner up Reese Logan

1st runner up Peyton Armstrong

2021 Preteen McLean Molly Spencer

TeenMiss Congeniality Carmon Todd

2nd runner up Elle McAfee

1st runner up Meredith Kelley

2021 Miss Teen Lilli Raye Revelett

MissMiss Congeniality Amelia Tucker

2nd runner up Abriel Bennett

1st runner up Gabrielle Armour

Miss McLean Madison Bennett

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com

