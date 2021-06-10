As of June 4, McLean County has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Green River District Health Department. There have been 884 overall confirmed cases since 2020. McLean County’s vaccination percentage is 35.41%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, McLean County’s incidence rate is 7.8, leaving the county in the yellow.
Statewide, there are 461,119 cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,109 deaths and 53,128 recovered cases. The state’s positivity rate is 2.12%.
Governor Andy Beshear announced a new vaccine incentive program “Shot at a Million” on June 4.
“This is a lifesaving and now possibly life-changing opportunity,” Beshear said. “You can get your shot of hope and then enter for a shot at $1 million or a shot at one of 15 full scholarships — both protecting you from this deadly and possibly transforming your future.”
Permanent residents of Kentucky can enter to win at shotatamillion.ky.gov if they have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
To enter to win the $1 million, Kentuckians 18 years old and older who have received their vaccine can submit an entry. To win the scholarship, Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received their vaccine can submit an entry to win one of the 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. The scholarship will include tuition, room-and-board and books.
“This initiative underscores two critical points in our state’s recovery: higher education matters and so does health and safety,” said Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson. “If we want to take advantage of the pent up demand in our economy, now is the time to get vaccinated and trained up for the next generation of jobs. I want to thank Gov. Beshear for advancing both of those priorities.”
Entries for the drawing began June 4. Entry end dates are June 30, July 28 and Aug. 25. Drawing dates are July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26. Winner announcements will be July 2, July 30 and Aug. 27.
One entry per person is allowed and each entry is eligible for future drawings. Winners will be removed from eligibility for future drawings.
The entries will require Kentuckians to provide personal and contact information including name, birth date, email address, phone number, home address and the name and location of the place the vaccine was received.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
