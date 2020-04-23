McLean has two newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county within the past week, bringing the total number to 8 cases as of Wednesday, April 22, according to the Kycovid19.gov website.
Currently, there are a total of 213 confirmed cases in the Green River District Health Department’s seven-county region.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame announced Sunday, April 19, that 94 of the confirmed cases in the district had recovered and ten people in the district had been hospitalized due to the virus, one a McLean resident.
As of April 15, Dame said cases have been confirmed in Sacramento, Island and Livermore. He said he will not release any names or personal information regarding individuals that have tested positive for the virus. The health department will notify those who may have come into contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dame.
“As far as specifics on who that is, how old they are, I will not be releasing that information to protect the privacy of those individuals,” Dame said. “As far as the process is concerned for tracking the cases, the Green River District Health Department … are doing proper epidemiology tracing of the cases, so if you are worried that you’ve come into contact with someone who is confirmed to be a positive case, the health department traces the history of contacts for each one of these individuals that is confirmed to be positive.”
While many are growing restless due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dame said the best thing to do right now is maintain social distancing measures to combat prolonged spread of the virus.
“I know it has had its tolls on your families, especially going through Easter, but I think we should be proud as a county of what we have accomplished so far,” he said. “To make sure that this doesn’t go on or prolong itself even more, please try to practice the rules and procedures that you’ve heard so much about already.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a total of at least 3,192 confirmed cases in Kentucky as of Tuesday, April 21, 177 which are newly confirmed. 17 deaths were announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 171 individuals.
“Our flags at the Capitol are still flying at half-staff, because these are wonderful, amazing people who we have lost,” Beshear said in a Tuesday press release.
However, Beshear said the number of confirmed cases Tuesday suggests cases in Kentucky have begun to stagnate.
“This suggests that we have likely plateaued … It means we are not on the increase and we are not decreasing,” he said.
As of Tuesday, at least 1,266 individuals in Kentucky have recovered from the virus, according to the press release.
