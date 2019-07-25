I do not consider myself lazy. I think of myself as an energy conservative. I am saving my energy for sometime down the road when I may need it, and who knows when.
This, however, is not the opinion of the gracious mistress of the parsonage. She works hard, which I do not mind, except she expects me to keep up with her.
I enjoy slouching around, busily engaged in doing nothing. I have become an expert in this, which has become more than a hobby with me.
The best day of the week for me to be lazy is Monday. Weekends are always busy with church work and such that Monday is a wonderful time to chill out and unwind. Over the years, I have become an expert in this weekend recovery exercise.
I try to take Monday's off and schedule nothing that day. I'm not always successful, I will admit. But it is not because I do not try.
We had come through six or seven weeks of work every day. Just when I wanted to take a day off something came up and I had a cancel my day off and focus on the work before me.
It was a Thursday afternoon and I came into the house, sat down in my chair and in a few moments found myself sleeping. Actually, my wife found me sleeping.
"You're not sleeping?" she asked.
It startled me and I woke up and saw her there and gently said, "No, my dear. I was praying for you and the kids and the grandkids."
She smiled very graciously and said, "Okay, that's quite all right, keep praying."
I was so excited that I got something over on her that I could not go back to sleep. I was so glad that it worked. I plan to use that ploy in the future.
Several weeks ago, we had a very busy weekend. Not only church programs but also other activities that took up most of Saturday. Come Monday morning I was completely worn out. I said to myself as I got out of bed, "I'm going to practice my lazy exercises all day today."
I went out, sat in my chair and just relaxed. It felt so good. Being lazy has a good feeling to it at times. Of course, only people who work hard can appreciate those lazy moments. I was appreciating my lazy moment.
I then heard the front door open and in came my wife who had been shopping for groceries. She looked at me and said, "You're not still in that chair doing nothing, are you?"
I could not use the prayer strategy because my eyes were open watching TV. Looking at her with a grin all over my face I said, "I'm exercising my lazy rights. After all, it is Monday."
She smiled back, went into the kitchen and began putting away the groceries. I leaned back in my chair and said to myself, "Isn't lazy something special!"
It was then that I thought about a verse in Genesis. "And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made" (Genesis 2:2).
Even God ended his work and rested one day during the week. He is my example.
Dr. James L. Snyder, pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage in Ocala, FL. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
