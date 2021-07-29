The following list is a collection of winners and participants for all 2021 McLean County Ag Fair 4-H Exhibits winners and participants:

DIVISION 6029 — 4-H ARTS727a Junior Acrylic Still Life: 1st Megan Simon

727b Senior Acrylic Still Life: 1st Alexis Hayden, 2nd Jalee Pinkston

728a Junior Water Color: Using watercolors and a variety of techniques to complete a painting on watercolor paper.: 1st Naiyeli Norris, 2nd Foster Dalton 3rd Addison Marshall, participation Michael Woosley, Emmy Jo Scott

728b Senior Water Color: 1st Alexis Hayden

729b Senior Abstract: 1st Jalee Pinkston

731b Senior Self Portrait: 1st Alexis Hayden

732a Junior Human Action: Using acrylic or watercolor paints, capture human action through the use of vivid colors, lines, and texture when painting. : 1st Addison Marshall,

733b Senior Oil Painting: same as Junior. : 1st Alexis Hayden

734b Senior Oil Landscape: same as Junior. : 1st Alexis Hayden

748a Junior Color Pencil: Draw with colored pencils and use turpenoid to blend the colors. : 1st Alexis Hayden,

755a Junior Lap Loom: 1st Brianna Hawley

757b Senior Clay: 1st Alexis Hayden

DIVISION 6018 — 4-H FARM CROPSFC-600 Alfalfa hay, 1/2 bale: 1st Zach Albin

FC-603 Other grass hay, 1/2 bale: 1st Zach Albin

DIVISION 6035 — 4-H FOODFP-862 Salsa: (pint jar or smaller) canned using a boiling water canner. : 1st Jalee Pinkston

FP-863 Dill Pickles: (pint jar or smaller), canned using a boiling water canner: 1st Jalee Pinkston

DIVISION 6027 — 4-H FORESTRY704 Unit 1- Leaf Print Collection 1 year: 1st Megan Simon, 2nd Brianna Hawley 3rd James Brooks, participation Chance Marshall, Landon Laughary, Zach Albin, Mason Howard, Mavrick Keister, Madilyn Laughary

704A Unit 1- Leaf Print Collection 1 year Senior: 1st Brandon Crawford

DIVISION 6015 — 4-H HORTICULTURE & PLANT SCIENCE569 House Plants: 1st Megan Simon

DIVISION 6041-B — 4-H LEADERSHIP PROJECT

926 Senior Divison — one page resume: 1st Jalee Pinkston

DIVISION 6030 — 4-H PHOTOGRAPHY764a Forest: 1st Jalee Pinkston

764b water: 1st Jalee Pinkston

764c wildlife: 1st Jalee Pinkston

764d Natural Scenic: 1st Jalee Pinkston

764f insect: 1st Jalee Pinkston

765a livestock: 1st Jalee Pinkston

765e farm equipment: 1st Jalee Pinkston

766f National/international: 1st Jalee Pinkston

767b Food Preperation: 1st Jalee Pinkston

767c Culture: 1st Jalee Pinkston

767E Patterns/Design: 1st Jalee Pinkston

769d Healthy Foods: 1st Jalee Pinkston

773 sequence 4 photographs: 1st Jalee Pinkston

DIVISION 6042- KENTUCKY 4-H TRENDS1050 Junior Upcycling Project: 1st Naiyeli Norris, 2nd Emmy Jo Scott 3rd Addison Marshall, participation Foster Dalton

1051 Senior Upcycling project: 1st Duanne Kennedy

Cloverbud Division Winners and Participants

DIVISION 6029 — 4-H ARTS728a Clover Water Color: 1st Bailey Marshall, 2nd Hailey Brooks, 3rd Emmitt Blakely, participation Elizabeth Toor, Emily Howard, Charley Sutherlin, Peyton Stratton, Cassie Woosley, Callie Woosley

731a Clover Self Portrait: 1st Peyton Stratton, 2nd Bailey Marshall, 3rd Elizabeth Toor, participation Emily Howard, Charley Sutherlin, Cassie Woosley, Emmitt Blakely, Hailey Brooks, Callie Woosley

DIVISION 6027 — 4-H FORESTRY704 Clover 3 Leaf Print Collection: 1st Elizabeth Toor, 2nd Mila Norris, 3rd Lance render, participation Shepherd Scott, Karson Render and John Mark Toor

DIVISION 6042- KENTUCKY 4-H TRENDS1050 Clover Upcycling Project: 1st Callie Woosley, 2nd Cassie Woosley. 3rd John Mark Toor, participation Mila Norris, Bailey Marshall, Elizabeth Toor, Emily Howard

Open Home Division

Overall Grand Champion: Brenda Pinkston

HOME FURNISHINGS DIVISIONGrand Champion: Brenda Pinkston

HOME FURNISHINGS QUILTING DIVISION1002 Scrap Quilt using scraps of 20 more fabrics machine quilted by someone else: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Marilyn Adkins 2nd/ Dorothy Pinkston 3rd

1004 Cotton Quilt, pieced and machine quilted by maker: Mechelle Arnold 1st

1005 Cotton Quilt, pieced and machine quilted by someone else: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Dorothy Pinkston 2nd/ Marilyn Adkins 3rd

1014 Cotton Quilt, top only, pieced: Brenda Pinkston 1st/Katrina Miller 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd

1021 Miscellaneous Quilt other than those listed above machine quilted by someone else: Dorothy Pinkston 1st/ Marilyn Adkins 2nd Katrina Miller 3rd

1026 Quilt made in class machine quilted by maker: Mechele Arnold 1st

1027 Quilt made in class machine quilted by someone else: Brenda Pinkston 1st / Bonnie Kinney 2nd / Dorothy Pinkston 3rd

1030 Senior Citizen Quilt made by 65 or over machine quilted by maker: Brenda Pinkston 1st Grand Champion

1031 Senior Citizen Quilt made by 65 or over machine quilted by someone else: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Marilyn Adkins 2nd/ Dorothy Pinkston 3rd

1033 Small Quilt machine quilted by maker: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Mechele Arnold 2nd

1036 Baby Quilt, any kind, machine quilted by maker: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1037 Baby Quilt, any kind, machine quilted by someone else: Marilyn Adkins 1st

1039 Miniature Quilt no larger than 18”x18”: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Mechele Arnold 2nd

1043 Afghan, Granny Pattern: 1st Pattie Shanks

HOME FURNISHINGS DIVISION1045 Woven Item: Pattie Shanks, 1st / Katrina Miller, 2nd/ Alliah Bellew, 3rd

1048 Painted Item: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1049 Hand Woven Basket: Pattie Shanks 1st/ Katrina Miler 2nd

1051 Wall hanging textile machine quilted: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Dorothy Pinkston 2nd/ Katrina Miller 3rd

1053 Door Decoration textile: Brenda Pinkston 1st,

1054 Door Decoration other: Patty Shanks 1st/ Brenda Pinkston 2nd

TEXTILES DIVISION

Grand Champion: Brenda Pinkston

1063 Ladies Suit, 2pieces, other than cotton: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1065 Ladies Dress: Brenda Pinkston 2nd

1066 Formal or Evening Wear: Brenda Pinkston 2nd

1067 Ladies Blouse: Brenda Pinkston Brenda Pinkston 2nd

1068 Ladies Skirt: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1070 Pants: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1073 Childs garment, size 3-12 Dressy: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1080 Fabric purse: Brenda Pinkston 1st, Grand Champion

1081 Fabric Wallet: Dorothy Pinkston 2nd

1082 Fabric luggage: Dorothy Pinkston 2nd

1089 Miscellaneous textiles not listed above: Dorothy Pinkston 2nd

NEEDLEWORK DIVISION

Grand Champion: Brenda Pinkston

1094 Knitted sweater, vest, cape, shawl or scarf: Pattie Shanks 1st / Brenda Pinkston 2nd

1095 Knitted baby article: Pattie Shanks 1st

1096 Miscellaneous knitting: Pattie Shanks 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd

1097 Crocheted sweater, vest, cape, shawl or scarf: Pattie Shanks 1st

1098 Crocheted baby article: Pattie Shanks 1st/ Connie Clary 3rd

1099 Miscellaneous crochet: Pattie Shanks 1st

1100 Table runner: Brenda Pinkston 1st / Mechele Arnold 3rd

1106 Patchwork Pillow: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1108 Any other pillow: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd/ Connie Clary 3rd

1109 Quilted item (other than quilt): Mechele Arnold 2nd Brenda Pinkston 3rd

1111 Counted Cross Stitch Picture:): Mechele Arnold 1st, Tiffany Arnold 2nd

1115 Counted Cross-stitch Item: Mechele Arnold 1st

1120 Tote bag: Brenda Pinkston 1st, Grand Champion/ Dorothy Pinkston 2nd / Tiffany Arnold 3rd

1121 Set of pillowcases sewn: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Mechele Arnold 2nd

1123 Machine Embroidery Item: Katrina Miller 1st

1124 Needlework item made by 75-year-old or over: Connie Clary 3rd

1126 Recycled textile item: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1128 Miscellaneous needlework not listed above Connie Clary 3rd

OTHER ITEMS DIVISION

Grand Champion: Katrina Miller

1135 Miscellaneous adult 40-60: Katrina Miller 1st, Grand Champion

1136 Miscellaneous adult over 60: Pattie Shanks 1st

1139 Jewelry 18 and over: Katrina Miller 1st

1140 Gourds, Decorated Emily Baggett 1st

1143 Miscellaneous recycled item household: Brenda Pinkston 1st

1144 Miscellaneous recycled item other: Brenda Pinkston 1st / Lilly Pinkston 2nd

FINE ARTS DIVISION

Grand Champion: Emily Baggett

1150 Best pastel painting: Lexi Hayden 1st

1151 Best watercolor painting: Emily Bagget 1st/ Lexi Hayden 2nd/ Agnes Pinkston 3rd /

Elizabeth Toor Participation

1152 Best acrylic painting: Emily Baggett 1st/ Josie Pinkston 2nd/ Alex Sublett 3rd

1154 Best pencil sketch: Emily Baggett 1st, Grand Champion/ Josie Pinkston 2nd/ Alliah Bellow 3rd/ Agnes Pinkston Participation

1155 Best Ink Sketch: Emily Baggett 1st

1156 Best mixed medium: Lily Pinkston 1st

PHOTOGRAPHY DIVISION

Grand Champion: Sue Berry

Black and White:

1162 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal): Katrina Miller 1st/ Jalee Pinkston 2nd/

Mischelle Pinkston 3rd / Sue Berry Participation

1163 Human interest (candid, people interacting): Jalee Pinkston 1st / Sue Berry 2nd/

1164 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, buildings, roads, etc.): Jalee Pinkston 1st/ Sue Berry 2nd

1165 Floral (flowers, gardens, plants): Sue Berry 1st/ Jalee Pinkston 2nd

1166 Animals (wild or domestic, pets): Sue Berry 1st/Holly Johnson 2nd /Jalee Pinkston 3rd

1167 Children (including babies): Sue Berry 1st /Jalee Pinkston 2nd/Katrina Miller 3rd /

Mischelle Pinkston Participation

1168 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative): Sue Berry 1st/ Holly Johnson 2nd/ Katrina Miller 3rd/ Jalee Pinkston Participation

Color:

1171 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal): Sue Berry 1st/ Holly Johnson 2nd/ Katrina Miller 3rd/ Mischelle Pinkston and Jalee Pinkston Participation

1172 Human interest (candid, people interacting): Holly Johnson 1st / Jalee Pinkston 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd / Sue Berry, Katrina Miller, Mischelle Pinkston Participation

1173 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, buildings, roads, etc.): Sue Berry 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd/ Holly Johnson 3rd / Mechele Arnold, Jalee Pinkston, Elaine Gunterman Participation

1174 Floral (flowers, gardens, plants): Sue Berry 1st/ Elaine Gunterman 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd/ Joe Arnold, Jalee Pinkston, Holly Johnson, Katrina Miller and Mischelle Pinkston Participation

1175 Animals (wild or domestic, pets): Holly Johnson 1st and Grand Champion/ Alex Sublett 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd / Tiffany Arnold, Joe Arnold, Jalee Pinkston, Sue Berry, Katrina Miller and Mischelle Pinkston Participation

1176 Children (including babies): Katrina Miller 1st/ Sue Berry 2nd/ Holly Johnson 3rd/ Jalee Pinkston Participation

1177 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative): Jalee Pinkston 1st/ Holly Johnson 2nd /Sue Berry 3rd / Alex Sublett, Mechele Arnold, Joe Arnold, Katrina Miller, Mischelle Pinkston Participation

Restoring old photos (before and after included):

1183 Human (portraits, candid, children people interacting): Holly Johnson 1st/ Sue Berry 2nd

1184 Nature (scenic, floral, animals): Sue Berry 1st

Enhanced:

1188 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal): Sue Berry 1st/ Holly Johnson 2nd

1189 Human interest (candid, people interacting): Holly Johnson 1st / Sue Berry 2nd

1190 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, buildings, roads, etc.): Holly Johnson 1st / Sue Berry 2nd

1191 Floral (flowers, gardens, plant: Sue Berry 1st/

1192 Animals (wild or domestic, pets: Holly Johnson 1st / Sue Berry 2nd

1193 Children (including babies): Sue Berry 1st

1194 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative): Holly Johnson 1st / Katrina Miller 2nd / Sue Berry 3rd

Collage of 3 photos:

1200 Human (portraits, candid, children people interacting): Sue Berry 1st/ Mischelle Pinkston 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd / Katrina Miller Participation

1201 Nature (scenic, floral, animals): Sue Berry 1st / Jalee Pinkston 2nd / Mechele Arnold 3rd / Katrina Miller Participation

Collage of 5 photos:

1206 Human (portraits, candid, children people interacting): Sue Berry 1st/ Mischelle Pinkston 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd / Katrina Miller Participation

1207 Nature (scenic, floral, animals): Jalee Pinkston 1st / Sue Berry 2nd / Mechele Arnold 3rd/ Katrina Miller Participation

CANNING DIVISION

Grand Champion: Joyce Rickard

Fruits:

1212 Peaches: Joyce Rickard 2nd

1213 Apples: Joyce Rickard 2nd

1216 Pears: Joyce Rickard 1st

1218 Grape Juice: Joyce Rickard 2nd

Vegetables:

1224 Green beans: Joyce Rickard 2nd

Pickles and Relish:

1245 Bread and Butter Pickles: Joyce Rickard 1st

1247 Beet Pickles: Joyce Rickard 2ND

1249 Any pickle not mentioned above: Joyce Rickard 1ST Grand Champion

1251 Sweet relish: Dorothy Pinkston 2nd

1252 Pepper relish: Joyce Rickard 1st

Soft spreads — Jellies, Jams, and Preserves

1275 Any other jam not mentioned above: Bonnie Kinney 1st

BAKED GOODS DIVISION

Grand Champion: Joyce Rickard

Breads:

1290 Corn sticks or muffins: Joyce Rickard 1st

1291 Blueberry Muffins: Joyce Rickard 1st/Bonnie Kinney 2nd

Cookies:

1320 Brownies: Joyce Rickard 1st

1321 Oatmeal cookies: Joyce Rickard 2nd

1322 Chocolate chip cookies: Joyce Rickard 1st

1323 Sugar cookies: Joyce Rickard 1st

1326 Your favorite cookies not listed: Bonnie Kinney 1st, Alliah Bellow 2nd/ Joyce Rickard 3rd

1327 Plate of assorted cookies (4 kinds): Joyce Rickard 1st

Candies:

1340 Chocolate fudge: Joyce Rickard 1st

1342 Divinity: Joyce Rickard 1st Grand Champion

1346 Other candy: Joyce Rickard 1st

1348 Plate of assorted candy (4 kinds): Joyce Rickard 1st

1350 Fudge: Joyce Rickard 1st

FLORAL DIVISION

Grand Champion: Judy Hayden

1355 Miniature Rose, Single Bloom: Dorothy Pinkston 1st

1358 Zinnia, large, 3 blooms: Dorothy Pinkston 1st

1359 Zinnia, small, 3 blooms: Dorothy Pinkston 1st

1360 Gladiolus, 1 spike: Dorothy Pinkston 1st

1369 Design featuring Gladiola: Dorothy Pinkston 1st

1375 Design featuring mixed garden flowers: Dorothy Pinkston 1st

1387 Arrangement of 3 or fewer flowers, live: Judy Hayden 1st Grand Champion/Dorothy Pinkston 2nd

1389 Most unusual arrangement, live: Dorothy Pinkston 1st

YOUTH ARTS AND CRAFTS DIVISION

Grand Champion: Wyatt Bellow

Ages 5-7 year olds only:

1410 Coloring book page: Wyatt Bellow 1st/ Maddie Muster 2nd

1411 Watercolor: Wyatt Bellow 1st

1412 Marker drawing: Wyatt Bellow 2nd

1413 Crayon drawing: Wyatt Bellow 1st

1415 Hand Woven Item: Wyatt Bellow 1st

1420 Construction Toy Other than Lego: Wyatt Bellow 1st

1421 Bible School craft: Wyatt Bellow 1st

1422 Jewelry: Alliah Bellow 1st

1424 Fabric item: Wyatt Bellow 1st

1425 Woodcraft item: Wyatt Bellow 1st

1426 Miscellaneous: Wyatt Bellow 1st

MEN’S CORNER DIVISION

Grand Champion: Buck Barnett

1475 Home furnishings (tables, pillows, anything to go in the home): Floyd Junior Cockerall 1st

1479 Wood item, large: Buck Barnett 1st Grand Champion

1484 Miscellaneous: Buck Barnett 1st

HOLIDAY DIVISION

Grand Champion: Dorothy Pinkston

1491 Valentine’s: Dorothy Pinkston 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd

1493 Easter: Dorothy Pinkston 1st Grand Champion / Katrina Miller 2nd/ Pattie Shanks 3rd

1495 Memorial Day: Katrina Miller 1st

1497 July 4th: Dorothy Pinkston 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd

1498 Halloween: Katrina Miller 1st / Mechele Arnold 2nd

1501 Christmas: Sue Berry Pattie Shanks 1st / Dorothy Pinkston 2nd/ Brenda Pinkston 3rd

1502 Christmas made from a kit: Katrina Miller 1st

YOUTH HOLIDAY CORNER DIVISION

Grand Champion: Alliah Bellow

1612 Christmas: Alliah Bellow 1st Grand Champion

