The following list is a collection of winners and participants for all 2021 McLean County Ag Fair 4-H Exhibits winners and participants:
DIVISION 6029 — 4-H ARTS727a Junior Acrylic Still Life: 1st Megan Simon
727b Senior Acrylic Still Life: 1st Alexis Hayden, 2nd Jalee Pinkston
728a Junior Water Color: Using watercolors and a variety of techniques to complete a painting on watercolor paper.: 1st Naiyeli Norris, 2nd Foster Dalton 3rd Addison Marshall, participation Michael Woosley, Emmy Jo Scott
728b Senior Water Color: 1st Alexis Hayden
729b Senior Abstract: 1st Jalee Pinkston
731b Senior Self Portrait: 1st Alexis Hayden
732a Junior Human Action: Using acrylic or watercolor paints, capture human action through the use of vivid colors, lines, and texture when painting. : 1st Addison Marshall,
733b Senior Oil Painting: same as Junior. : 1st Alexis Hayden
734b Senior Oil Landscape: same as Junior. : 1st Alexis Hayden
748a Junior Color Pencil: Draw with colored pencils and use turpenoid to blend the colors. : 1st Alexis Hayden,
755a Junior Lap Loom: 1st Brianna Hawley
757b Senior Clay: 1st Alexis Hayden
DIVISION 6018 — 4-H FARM CROPSFC-600 Alfalfa hay, 1/2 bale: 1st Zach Albin
FC-603 Other grass hay, 1/2 bale: 1st Zach Albin
DIVISION 6035 — 4-H FOODFP-862 Salsa: (pint jar or smaller) canned using a boiling water canner. : 1st Jalee Pinkston
FP-863 Dill Pickles: (pint jar or smaller), canned using a boiling water canner: 1st Jalee Pinkston
DIVISION 6027 — 4-H FORESTRY704 Unit 1- Leaf Print Collection 1 year: 1st Megan Simon, 2nd Brianna Hawley 3rd James Brooks, participation Chance Marshall, Landon Laughary, Zach Albin, Mason Howard, Mavrick Keister, Madilyn Laughary
704A Unit 1- Leaf Print Collection 1 year Senior: 1st Brandon Crawford
DIVISION 6015 — 4-H HORTICULTURE & PLANT SCIENCE569 House Plants: 1st Megan Simon
DIVISION 6041-B — 4-H LEADERSHIP PROJECT
926 Senior Divison — one page resume: 1st Jalee Pinkston
DIVISION 6030 — 4-H PHOTOGRAPHY764a Forest: 1st Jalee Pinkston
764b water: 1st Jalee Pinkston
764c wildlife: 1st Jalee Pinkston
764d Natural Scenic: 1st Jalee Pinkston
764f insect: 1st Jalee Pinkston
765a livestock: 1st Jalee Pinkston
765e farm equipment: 1st Jalee Pinkston
766f National/international: 1st Jalee Pinkston
767b Food Preperation: 1st Jalee Pinkston
767c Culture: 1st Jalee Pinkston
767E Patterns/Design: 1st Jalee Pinkston
769d Healthy Foods: 1st Jalee Pinkston
773 sequence 4 photographs: 1st Jalee Pinkston
DIVISION 6042- KENTUCKY 4-H TRENDS1050 Junior Upcycling Project: 1st Naiyeli Norris, 2nd Emmy Jo Scott 3rd Addison Marshall, participation Foster Dalton
1051 Senior Upcycling project: 1st Duanne Kennedy
Cloverbud Division Winners and Participants
DIVISION 6029 — 4-H ARTS728a Clover Water Color: 1st Bailey Marshall, 2nd Hailey Brooks, 3rd Emmitt Blakely, participation Elizabeth Toor, Emily Howard, Charley Sutherlin, Peyton Stratton, Cassie Woosley, Callie Woosley
731a Clover Self Portrait: 1st Peyton Stratton, 2nd Bailey Marshall, 3rd Elizabeth Toor, participation Emily Howard, Charley Sutherlin, Cassie Woosley, Emmitt Blakely, Hailey Brooks, Callie Woosley
DIVISION 6027 — 4-H FORESTRY704 Clover 3 Leaf Print Collection: 1st Elizabeth Toor, 2nd Mila Norris, 3rd Lance render, participation Shepherd Scott, Karson Render and John Mark Toor
DIVISION 6042- KENTUCKY 4-H TRENDS1050 Clover Upcycling Project: 1st Callie Woosley, 2nd Cassie Woosley. 3rd John Mark Toor, participation Mila Norris, Bailey Marshall, Elizabeth Toor, Emily Howard
Open Home Division
Overall Grand Champion: Brenda Pinkston
HOME FURNISHINGS DIVISIONGrand Champion: Brenda Pinkston
HOME FURNISHINGS QUILTING DIVISION1002 Scrap Quilt using scraps of 20 more fabrics machine quilted by someone else: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Marilyn Adkins 2nd/ Dorothy Pinkston 3rd
1004 Cotton Quilt, pieced and machine quilted by maker: Mechelle Arnold 1st
1005 Cotton Quilt, pieced and machine quilted by someone else: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Dorothy Pinkston 2nd/ Marilyn Adkins 3rd
1014 Cotton Quilt, top only, pieced: Brenda Pinkston 1st/Katrina Miller 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd
1021 Miscellaneous Quilt other than those listed above machine quilted by someone else: Dorothy Pinkston 1st/ Marilyn Adkins 2nd Katrina Miller 3rd
1026 Quilt made in class machine quilted by maker: Mechele Arnold 1st
1027 Quilt made in class machine quilted by someone else: Brenda Pinkston 1st / Bonnie Kinney 2nd / Dorothy Pinkston 3rd
1030 Senior Citizen Quilt made by 65 or over machine quilted by maker: Brenda Pinkston 1st Grand Champion
1031 Senior Citizen Quilt made by 65 or over machine quilted by someone else: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Marilyn Adkins 2nd/ Dorothy Pinkston 3rd
1033 Small Quilt machine quilted by maker: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Mechele Arnold 2nd
1036 Baby Quilt, any kind, machine quilted by maker: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1037 Baby Quilt, any kind, machine quilted by someone else: Marilyn Adkins 1st
1039 Miniature Quilt no larger than 18”x18”: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Mechele Arnold 2nd
1043 Afghan, Granny Pattern: 1st Pattie Shanks
HOME FURNISHINGS DIVISION1045 Woven Item: Pattie Shanks, 1st / Katrina Miller, 2nd/ Alliah Bellew, 3rd
1048 Painted Item: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1049 Hand Woven Basket: Pattie Shanks 1st/ Katrina Miler 2nd
1051 Wall hanging textile machine quilted: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Dorothy Pinkston 2nd/ Katrina Miller 3rd
1053 Door Decoration textile: Brenda Pinkston 1st,
1054 Door Decoration other: Patty Shanks 1st/ Brenda Pinkston 2nd
TEXTILES DIVISION
Grand Champion: Brenda Pinkston
1063 Ladies Suit, 2pieces, other than cotton: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1065 Ladies Dress: Brenda Pinkston 2nd
1066 Formal or Evening Wear: Brenda Pinkston 2nd
1067 Ladies Blouse: Brenda Pinkston Brenda Pinkston 2nd
1068 Ladies Skirt: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1070 Pants: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1073 Childs garment, size 3-12 Dressy: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1080 Fabric purse: Brenda Pinkston 1st, Grand Champion
1081 Fabric Wallet: Dorothy Pinkston 2nd
1082 Fabric luggage: Dorothy Pinkston 2nd
1089 Miscellaneous textiles not listed above: Dorothy Pinkston 2nd
NEEDLEWORK DIVISION
Grand Champion: Brenda Pinkston
1094 Knitted sweater, vest, cape, shawl or scarf: Pattie Shanks 1st / Brenda Pinkston 2nd
1095 Knitted baby article: Pattie Shanks 1st
1096 Miscellaneous knitting: Pattie Shanks 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd
1097 Crocheted sweater, vest, cape, shawl or scarf: Pattie Shanks 1st
1098 Crocheted baby article: Pattie Shanks 1st/ Connie Clary 3rd
1099 Miscellaneous crochet: Pattie Shanks 1st
1100 Table runner: Brenda Pinkston 1st / Mechele Arnold 3rd
1106 Patchwork Pillow: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1108 Any other pillow: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd/ Connie Clary 3rd
1109 Quilted item (other than quilt): Mechele Arnold 2nd Brenda Pinkston 3rd
1111 Counted Cross Stitch Picture:): Mechele Arnold 1st, Tiffany Arnold 2nd
1115 Counted Cross-stitch Item: Mechele Arnold 1st
1120 Tote bag: Brenda Pinkston 1st, Grand Champion/ Dorothy Pinkston 2nd / Tiffany Arnold 3rd
1121 Set of pillowcases sewn: Brenda Pinkston 1st/ Mechele Arnold 2nd
1123 Machine Embroidery Item: Katrina Miller 1st
1124 Needlework item made by 75-year-old or over: Connie Clary 3rd
1126 Recycled textile item: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1128 Miscellaneous needlework not listed above Connie Clary 3rd
OTHER ITEMS DIVISION
Grand Champion: Katrina Miller
1135 Miscellaneous adult 40-60: Katrina Miller 1st, Grand Champion
1136 Miscellaneous adult over 60: Pattie Shanks 1st
1139 Jewelry 18 and over: Katrina Miller 1st
1140 Gourds, Decorated Emily Baggett 1st
1143 Miscellaneous recycled item household: Brenda Pinkston 1st
1144 Miscellaneous recycled item other: Brenda Pinkston 1st / Lilly Pinkston 2nd
FINE ARTS DIVISION
Grand Champion: Emily Baggett
1150 Best pastel painting: Lexi Hayden 1st
1151 Best watercolor painting: Emily Bagget 1st/ Lexi Hayden 2nd/ Agnes Pinkston 3rd /
Elizabeth Toor Participation
1152 Best acrylic painting: Emily Baggett 1st/ Josie Pinkston 2nd/ Alex Sublett 3rd
1154 Best pencil sketch: Emily Baggett 1st, Grand Champion/ Josie Pinkston 2nd/ Alliah Bellow 3rd/ Agnes Pinkston Participation
1155 Best Ink Sketch: Emily Baggett 1st
1156 Best mixed medium: Lily Pinkston 1st
PHOTOGRAPHY DIVISION
Grand Champion: Sue Berry
Black and White:
1162 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal): Katrina Miller 1st/ Jalee Pinkston 2nd/
Mischelle Pinkston 3rd / Sue Berry Participation
1163 Human interest (candid, people interacting): Jalee Pinkston 1st / Sue Berry 2nd/
1164 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, buildings, roads, etc.): Jalee Pinkston 1st/ Sue Berry 2nd
1165 Floral (flowers, gardens, plants): Sue Berry 1st/ Jalee Pinkston 2nd
1166 Animals (wild or domestic, pets): Sue Berry 1st/Holly Johnson 2nd /Jalee Pinkston 3rd
1167 Children (including babies): Sue Berry 1st /Jalee Pinkston 2nd/Katrina Miller 3rd /
Mischelle Pinkston Participation
1168 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative): Sue Berry 1st/ Holly Johnson 2nd/ Katrina Miller 3rd/ Jalee Pinkston Participation
Color:
1171 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal): Sue Berry 1st/ Holly Johnson 2nd/ Katrina Miller 3rd/ Mischelle Pinkston and Jalee Pinkston Participation
1172 Human interest (candid, people interacting): Holly Johnson 1st / Jalee Pinkston 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd / Sue Berry, Katrina Miller, Mischelle Pinkston Participation
1173 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, buildings, roads, etc.): Sue Berry 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd/ Holly Johnson 3rd / Mechele Arnold, Jalee Pinkston, Elaine Gunterman Participation
1174 Floral (flowers, gardens, plants): Sue Berry 1st/ Elaine Gunterman 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd/ Joe Arnold, Jalee Pinkston, Holly Johnson, Katrina Miller and Mischelle Pinkston Participation
1175 Animals (wild or domestic, pets): Holly Johnson 1st and Grand Champion/ Alex Sublett 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd / Tiffany Arnold, Joe Arnold, Jalee Pinkston, Sue Berry, Katrina Miller and Mischelle Pinkston Participation
1176 Children (including babies): Katrina Miller 1st/ Sue Berry 2nd/ Holly Johnson 3rd/ Jalee Pinkston Participation
1177 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative): Jalee Pinkston 1st/ Holly Johnson 2nd /Sue Berry 3rd / Alex Sublett, Mechele Arnold, Joe Arnold, Katrina Miller, Mischelle Pinkston Participation
Restoring old photos (before and after included):
1183 Human (portraits, candid, children people interacting): Holly Johnson 1st/ Sue Berry 2nd
1184 Nature (scenic, floral, animals): Sue Berry 1st
Enhanced:
1188 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal): Sue Berry 1st/ Holly Johnson 2nd
1189 Human interest (candid, people interacting): Holly Johnson 1st / Sue Berry 2nd
1190 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, buildings, roads, etc.): Holly Johnson 1st / Sue Berry 2nd
1191 Floral (flowers, gardens, plant: Sue Berry 1st/
1192 Animals (wild or domestic, pets: Holly Johnson 1st / Sue Berry 2nd
1193 Children (including babies): Sue Berry 1st
1194 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative): Holly Johnson 1st / Katrina Miller 2nd / Sue Berry 3rd
Collage of 3 photos:
1200 Human (portraits, candid, children people interacting): Sue Berry 1st/ Mischelle Pinkston 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd / Katrina Miller Participation
1201 Nature (scenic, floral, animals): Sue Berry 1st / Jalee Pinkston 2nd / Mechele Arnold 3rd / Katrina Miller Participation
Collage of 5 photos:
1206 Human (portraits, candid, children people interacting): Sue Berry 1st/ Mischelle Pinkston 2nd/ Mechele Arnold 3rd / Katrina Miller Participation
1207 Nature (scenic, floral, animals): Jalee Pinkston 1st / Sue Berry 2nd / Mechele Arnold 3rd/ Katrina Miller Participation
CANNING DIVISION
Grand Champion: Joyce Rickard
Fruits:
1212 Peaches: Joyce Rickard 2nd
1213 Apples: Joyce Rickard 2nd
1216 Pears: Joyce Rickard 1st
1218 Grape Juice: Joyce Rickard 2nd
Vegetables:
1224 Green beans: Joyce Rickard 2nd
Pickles and Relish:
1245 Bread and Butter Pickles: Joyce Rickard 1st
1247 Beet Pickles: Joyce Rickard 2ND
1249 Any pickle not mentioned above: Joyce Rickard 1ST Grand Champion
1251 Sweet relish: Dorothy Pinkston 2nd
1252 Pepper relish: Joyce Rickard 1st
Soft spreads — Jellies, Jams, and Preserves
1275 Any other jam not mentioned above: Bonnie Kinney 1st
BAKED GOODS DIVISION
Grand Champion: Joyce Rickard
Breads:
1290 Corn sticks or muffins: Joyce Rickard 1st
1291 Blueberry Muffins: Joyce Rickard 1st/Bonnie Kinney 2nd
Cookies:
1320 Brownies: Joyce Rickard 1st
1321 Oatmeal cookies: Joyce Rickard 2nd
1322 Chocolate chip cookies: Joyce Rickard 1st
1323 Sugar cookies: Joyce Rickard 1st
1326 Your favorite cookies not listed: Bonnie Kinney 1st, Alliah Bellow 2nd/ Joyce Rickard 3rd
1327 Plate of assorted cookies (4 kinds): Joyce Rickard 1st
Candies:
1340 Chocolate fudge: Joyce Rickard 1st
1342 Divinity: Joyce Rickard 1st Grand Champion
1346 Other candy: Joyce Rickard 1st
1348 Plate of assorted candy (4 kinds): Joyce Rickard 1st
1350 Fudge: Joyce Rickard 1st
FLORAL DIVISION
Grand Champion: Judy Hayden
1355 Miniature Rose, Single Bloom: Dorothy Pinkston 1st
1358 Zinnia, large, 3 blooms: Dorothy Pinkston 1st
1359 Zinnia, small, 3 blooms: Dorothy Pinkston 1st
1360 Gladiolus, 1 spike: Dorothy Pinkston 1st
1369 Design featuring Gladiola: Dorothy Pinkston 1st
1375 Design featuring mixed garden flowers: Dorothy Pinkston 1st
1387 Arrangement of 3 or fewer flowers, live: Judy Hayden 1st Grand Champion/Dorothy Pinkston 2nd
1389 Most unusual arrangement, live: Dorothy Pinkston 1st
YOUTH ARTS AND CRAFTS DIVISION
Grand Champion: Wyatt Bellow
Ages 5-7 year olds only:
1410 Coloring book page: Wyatt Bellow 1st/ Maddie Muster 2nd
1411 Watercolor: Wyatt Bellow 1st
1412 Marker drawing: Wyatt Bellow 2nd
1413 Crayon drawing: Wyatt Bellow 1st
1415 Hand Woven Item: Wyatt Bellow 1st
1420 Construction Toy Other than Lego: Wyatt Bellow 1st
1421 Bible School craft: Wyatt Bellow 1st
1422 Jewelry: Alliah Bellow 1st
1424 Fabric item: Wyatt Bellow 1st
1425 Woodcraft item: Wyatt Bellow 1st
1426 Miscellaneous: Wyatt Bellow 1st
MEN’S CORNER DIVISION
Grand Champion: Buck Barnett
1475 Home furnishings (tables, pillows, anything to go in the home): Floyd Junior Cockerall 1st
1479 Wood item, large: Buck Barnett 1st Grand Champion
1484 Miscellaneous: Buck Barnett 1st
HOLIDAY DIVISION
Grand Champion: Dorothy Pinkston
1491 Valentine’s: Dorothy Pinkston 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd
1493 Easter: Dorothy Pinkston 1st Grand Champion / Katrina Miller 2nd/ Pattie Shanks 3rd
1495 Memorial Day: Katrina Miller 1st
1497 July 4th: Dorothy Pinkston 1st/ Katrina Miller 2nd
1498 Halloween: Katrina Miller 1st / Mechele Arnold 2nd
1501 Christmas: Sue Berry Pattie Shanks 1st / Dorothy Pinkston 2nd/ Brenda Pinkston 3rd
1502 Christmas made from a kit: Katrina Miller 1st
YOUTH HOLIDAY CORNER DIVISION
Grand Champion: Alliah Bellow
1612 Christmas: Alliah Bellow 1st Grand Champion
