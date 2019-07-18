Keiley Polston guided her heifer Tinkerbell around the small arena last Thursday at Myer Creek Park during the showmanship portion of the McLean County Ag Fair as a guest judge observed how she handled the calf.
The judge, Hancock County Agriculture Extension Agent Evan Tate, was looking to see how contestants interacted with their animals, how the animals responded to them, and the state of the animals during show time. He stopped for several minutes to run his hand down the side of Tinkerbell and told Polston she was doing a fine job.
Polston and Tinkerbell -- Tink-Tink for short -- did not place during that portion of the fair, but Polston didn't care because it was still fun.
"This is my first time showing a cow," the 11-year-old said. "My cousins showed cows for a while, and it seemed like a lot of fun."
Polston's calf was 6-months-old and bottle-fed, which is why she thought would be a good one to show.
"I just wanted her to have some fun," she said, as she patted the calf's back.
Polston and Tink-Tink were among several to show animals during this year's Ag Fair, which McLean County Ag Extension Agent David Fourqurean said saw a record number of attendees.
Fourqurean, who organized the livestock barn festivities, said there were also record numbers
see fair/page a2
of participants in the cattle and hog shows.
"It was all really good, as far as I was concerned," he said. "It was a good fair, and a good turnout. We were pretty tickled."
If one were to venture outside of the livestock barn, they would smell the ribeye sandwiches being grilled nearby and hear participants performing in the talent show tent.
Two of those performers, sisters Kylie and Lauryn Bowlds, of Knottsville, did a rendition of Lady Gaga's song "Million Reasons."
Lauryn Bowlds, 18, played the ukulele, while Kylie, 13, sang lead vocals. The two were encouraged to perform by a relative who was helping to organize the festivities. This was the first time the two had ever performed at the McLean County Ag Fair.
"We discovered our voices at a really young age, and we have been singing together for a really long time," Kylie Bowlds said, with her sister adding that they only seriously have been practicing together for a short while.
Lauryn Bowlds has been playing her ukulele for two years.
"Our voices really fit with this song, and I can play it well on the ukulele," she said. "It's a powerful song, and it has a beautiful meaning behind it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.