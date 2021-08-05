• Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) operated Driver Licensing Regional Offices will become the new home for driver licensing services for McLean County residents. Beginning Aug. 23, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in McLean County will no longer serve as the application site to request operator licenses, learner permits, or state identification cards. The closest field offices for these services will be in Madisonville or Owensboro. The last day for services in McLean County will be Aug. 20. Please contact the Circuit County Clerk office for any additional details or information.
• The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2021 McLean County Golf Scramble. Potential participants can sign up now. The Chamber is offering an early bird sign up, if you sign up prior to Aug. 15 The Chamber must receive the sign up sheet and payment by the Aug. 15 in order for you to qualify. If you would like to offer up some promo stuff for the goody bags from your business, please let a board member know. Wear your craziest socks to play in, you might win a prize!
• On July 23, United Way of the Ohio Valley presented grants to several agencies within McLean County. Dollars invested into McLean County Services totaled over $10,000. United Way dollars are raised through generous individual and corporate donors within our region and they designate their gifts back to McLean County. These gifts go to supporting programs that make a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors and in our community. Trained volunteers make sure every United Way Program is well-managed, efficient, and most importantly, gets RESULTS. United Way of the Ohio Valley’s mission is to unite communities to deliver solutions that improve the lives of individuals and families. We do this by partnering with programs within the Education, Income, and Health blocks. Thank you to our partner agencies for all the work that you do for our community! If you would like to make a contribution today please contact us at 270-684-0668 or visit our website at www.uwov.org. Agencies that received grants are as following: God’s House of Hope, Green River Outreach Family Resource Center, Help Office of McLean County, OASIS- Spouse Abuse Shelter, McLean County Senior Services- Meals on Wheels, McLean County Senior Services- Congregate Meals.
