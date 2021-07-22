The upper Rough River Kayak and Canoe Trip that was postponed on July 17 will now be on July 24. Go to Facebook at “Ohio County Economic Development Alliance” or “Livermore Kentucky Trail Town” for updates. The event will have a a free shuttle from the Ohio County Park at 7:30 a.m. to the launch site at Sunnydale Road bridge. If you need a kayak or canoe, be sure to reserve your paddlecraft from Southern Outdoors in Livermore in advance.

