Atmos Energy donates $25K to McLean County Public Library

Atmos Energy donated $25,000 to the McLean County Public Library Jan. 7 as part of Atmos’ ”fueling safe and thriving communities” initiative, which launched September 2020.
“We are always looking for opportunities,” said Atmos’ Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs Mark Martin. “We are excited to help our communities.”
According to Atmos’ website, the initiative has three purposes, including fueling bright minds and healthy futures for kids, fueling honor and thanks for the community, and fueling hope and growth for neighbors.
“Since (Atmos’) program targets literacy, we will use the money for our literacy initiatives here,” said library director Aimee Newberry.
The library has programs such as “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” which encourages parents and guardians to read 1,000 with their children before they reach Kindergarten.
The McLean County Public Library also has an outreach program that anyone of any age in the community can utilize, which the donation contributes to as well. The program provides services such as classroom visits, porch drops, book deliveries and story times at local preschools.
Newberry said the donation will also help the bookmobile program for at least two years. The bookmobile can be used to receive a library card, check-out materials, use WiFi and make copies.
“As a director, I’m always looking for funding,” Newberry said. “We look for grants. We’ve received a few here and there, but this is the first huge donation we’ve had. We get lots of donations that we are thankful for, but this gives us some breathing room.”
The donation came after aid to the library was cut in 2020 as a result of the state budget, equating to approximately $10,000.
The library will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this spring. The library is located at 116 E 2nd St in Livermore. For more information about any of the programs, call 270-278-9184 or text 270-499-1699.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
