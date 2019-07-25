Summer vacation is almost over. McLean County Schools start Aug. 7.
Cecil Farms began their watermelon summer harvest on July 15. They are Kentucky's largest watermelon grower. Their melons weigh from 18 to 32 pounds. In 2018 Cecil Farms planted 200 acres of watermelons, but expanded to 350 acres this year.
LV Dant, 88 died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. His wife, Anna Lois Thompson passed away Sept. 21, 2018. LV was a farmer and an assistant foreman from the State Highway Department. He is survived by two sons, Greg and Barry; four daughters, Shelia Blandford, Pam McCarty, Kathy Owen, Julie Clouse, 23 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandsons.
Noah Cook will be 14 years old.
Other birthdays include: Matt Woosley, Allen Tingley, James W. Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.