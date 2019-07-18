Tyler Sandefur won the Hot Farm Class in Owensboro at the Daviess County Lions Club Fair. The McLean County Fair pulls were a huge success, too.
Fair week is over and everyone is making plans for the fair and the parade for next year.
Jarrod and Brittany Owens Galloway celebrated their 18th anniversary.
Hannah and Caroline Bercegeay and Sarah Hayden Thomas from St. Amant, Lousiana, have been visiting family and friends this week. Sarah is the daughter of JoAnn Hayden and Hannah is her granddaughter; Caroline is her great-granddaughter. It was a good time for them to visit as they were escaping Hurricane, Barry.
Martha Hayden Veges and her son, Adam and his wife, Melissa and their son and daughter from Middlesboro have been visiting in the area.
Happy Birthday to Cherie Gunterman Brooks.
