Beech Grove area experienced a storm last Tuesday. Most of its phone service was off, some areas were without electricity for several hours.
Happy Birthday to Gabby McCarty.
Gracia Alvey's birthday was on Monday. Happy Birthday Gracia!
Curt and Pam Wahl Arnold celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Della and Fred Bartley celebrated their 23rd anniversary.
Beulah General Baptist Church was in Revival this week. Services began Sunday night through Wednesday. Brother Larry Shadowen was the evangelist.
Tori Hayden and sons and Julie Phelps toured the Louisville Zoo.
Mike Scott, 67 of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at his home outside of Beech Grove. He was the son of the late Joseph Mansfield and Mary Ellen Tomes Scott. Mike marrked Janice Carol Harris on July 10, 1992. He worked on the Kentucky Highway Department and was a farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Dale Scott. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Janice Scott; three sons, Allen Tingley of Beech Grove, Eric Tingley (Cori) of Centertown, Justin Scott (JoHanna) of Glenville; a grandson, Aiden Scott; three sisters, Janice Thorpe (Rick) of Madisonville, Phyllis Biddle (Dennis) of Butler, KY, and Joyce Weaver (Bill) of Beech Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
