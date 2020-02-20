Special birthday greetings to Mrs. Emma, she will be 101 years old. She is Shirley Medley’s mother.
Charlotte Reed and Paul Manning were married Dec. 15, 2019. Charlotte is the daughter of the late Hoppy and Herman Gray Hopkins.
Michael and Sara Wahl celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.
Crystal and Brett Conrad celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.
Lilly Maxwell celebrated her 7th birthday.
Jo Jo Lee was 7 years old this week.
Quinton Sexton celebrated his 24th birthday.
Braydon Render was another year older this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.