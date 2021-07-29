Clay and Rod Kuegel are now selling their products in a retail store for the community.
After reopening Beef and Bacon Custom Processing in April following a fire in February 2020, the father-and-son crop farmers began selling products at their walk-in retail store in Beech Grove.
The retail store is open to the public on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes a variety of meats such as ground beef, ribeyes, flatiron and burger patties with some weekly specials, generally made up of angus and wagyu cuts.
Clay Kuegel said that a retail store was not part of the initial plan when starting a meat processing business.
“We’ve never done retail beef before,” Clay Kuegel said. “The funniest thing is, before COVID happened, before this was even a thought — we sold maybe eight fatten cows a year.”
“We operated for four months without selling any retail,” Rod Kuegel said.
COVID stalled business and left the Kuegels with an excess of beef that they could not sell.
“So we started fattening them up ourselves and instead of eight fatten steers in a year, we sold almost 60 in two months,” Clay Kuegel said.
The nationwide meat shortage continued to fuel business and the quality of the product had people coming back.
“This meat is not like what you get in the stores,” Clay Kuegel said. “Our meat is hung for a minimum of 14 days. It’s aged beef.”
Before setting up shop, the Kuegels went to Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville, which operates within United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection guidelines, to prepare meat. Hampton Meats’ facility also serves as the reference layout of how Beef and Bacon operates and the equipment they use.
“We did our first animal [at Hampton Meats] and we decided we’re just going to post it on Facebook,” Clay Kuegel said. “We didn’t do any advertising or anything. I just did an inventory.”
The wagyu meat sold in under two hours.
“I was taking orders left and right,” Clay Kuegel said. “As quickly as they could come.”
This success led to opening up the storefront for customers. The retail store opened on July 9 and made $2,000 on opening day.
“I think the environment presented itself for success,” Clay Kuegel said. “The demand is never going to go down for beef. And especially right now.”
Rod Kuegel has taken a backseat, having Clay run the management of the retail shop.
“I’m helping him run the back side, the custom side,” Rod Kuegel said. “It’s always been a goal of mine to be totally integrated, vertically integrated with a farm product. We own the farm where the cows are born, right here. We feed the cows here, we kill them here, we process them here.”
Clay Kuegel ensures that the facility is pristine — having a USDA inspector on site when required and field dressing is done without worries of contamination.
“It’s very important, especially during the slaughtering process,” Clay Kuegel said. “We have to follow very strict standard operating procedures. And everything has to go smoothly, as far as the killing — it has to be humane, it has to be quick…”
While Clay Kuegel was certain of the processing business being successful, the retail side was debatable.
“I wasn’t confident at first. But that confidence will come in time,” Clay Kuegel said. “Once we get everything ironed out...”
But Clay Kuegel knows they have something good on their hands for their family and the H-2A Hispanic workers, who have been working with the Kuegels since growing tobacco. Clay Kuegel is also brainstorming how to meet public demand.
“In the future, we hope to look to deliver to people so they don’t have to drive all the way out...,” Clay Kuegel said.
“This is a great opportunity not just for us but to our employees as well,” Clay Kuegel said. “[Rod] always makes the joke — he just turned 68 and most people are winding down and retiring and he started up a new business.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.