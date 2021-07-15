Benefit for McPherson family set for July 17

Livermore resident Brett McPherson was diagnosed with colon cancer for the second time and the residents of McLean County are coming together to host a benefit for the McPherson family.
“Brett is a husband, father, son, brother, friend, teacher, mentor and compassionate young man,” said McLean County Planning and Zoning Secretary Jennifer Hamilton.
Assistant Director of the McLean County EMS Nolan Clouse said McPherson is “always willing to help.”
“He is honest, hardworking and a very devoted paramedic to the McLean County residents,” Clouse said.
McPherson began his career in emergency services with two years in the fire service before becoming an EMT. He later went to school to become a paramedic.
According to Hamilton, McPherson has been a paramedic in McLean County for 20 years and is an assistant director of the McLean County EMS. He has also worked for Owensboro AMR for 11 years.
McPherson continues his work in the emergency room at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital ER Department as a street medic. He teaches Advanced Emergency Medical Technician at McLean County EMS and coordinates clinicals for all students enrolled in the class.
“Even when Brett is not working with EMS, he is always willing to volunteer his time with the local fire departments,” Hamilton said. “Brett gives his patients his all and is all about patient care. Brett is very good at what he does in the medical field and is very intelligent. Brett is very compassionate and caring about what he does as a paramedic. Brett and his family are our family and in this family no one fights alone.”
Hamilton and her husband, Joe, are working with Sarah Galloway and her husband, the McLean County EMS and Owensboro AMR to put together a benefit for McPherson and his wife, Bethanney, and son, Beau.
The benefit will be held at Island Wooden Bridge Park in Island on July 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Just Put Together Band featuring Jug Howell will be performing. Activities at the benefit include a dunking booth, an AR-15 raffle, corn hole tournament, half pot and ring toss. There will be food for sale featuring Midnight Momma’s Sweets.
“Team Brett” T-Shirts will be for sale as well. Those interested can order one at the benefit or through PayPal at jhamilton00083@gmail.com, through Facebook or through Clouse, Joe Hamilton or Nikki Hazelip.
Along with the benefit, there will be a softball tournament for the McPherson family on Aug. 21 at Buck Creek Baptist Church. More information about the tournament will be released at a later date.
For more information about the benefit, contact Hamilton at 270-499-0596.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
