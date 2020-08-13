Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Monday that Kentucky schools delay the resumption of in-person classes until late September to provide more time to get the coronavirus under control.
The Democratic governor said his recommendation that schools wait until Sept. 28 to reopen was a tough but necessary step as the state comes off an escalation of virus cases in July. The decision was based on four factors: state cases being near a peak, infection rates among children increasing nationally, what has happened in other states where schools have already opened, and the fact that families continue to travel to hotspots out of state against the advice of health officials.
“We do not have control over this virus,” the governor said. “And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control on this virus isn’t the right thing to do for our kids. It’s not the right thing to do for their faculty.”
McLean County Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district, which is scheduled to start school back on Aug. 26, will start the year out with distance learning to provide a virtual classroom setting for every student.
In order to maintain the district’s current schedule, superintendent Tommy Burrough announced that students will return to in-person classes Oct. 28, which will start off the second nine-week term for students. The later start date will ensure the schedule for Fall Break remains in tact as well as provide a two-week quarantine period for students that go out of town for the break before returning to school. Until then, students will participate in Distance Learning.
Currently, Burrough said there have not been any updates regarding athletic schedules.
The district will return to meal delivery once school starts on Aug. 26. Meals will still remain free for all elementary and middle school students due to the enrollment of McLean’s middle and elementary schools into the Community Eligibility Provision, which provides a non-pricing meal service for schools in low-income areas. Meals for high school students will not be free, but Burrough said the district hopes to have its Summer Feeding Program approved soon to return to providing all children under the age of 18 with free meals.
Burrough said he expected the Fall semester to go smoothly with the district’s work to improve Distance Learning throughout the Summer.
Plans for Distance Learning will be shared soon, the announcement stated. The schools are currently working on Chromebook pickup for students, as well.
This is the second time Beshear has recommended pushing back the start of in-person classes. In late July, he recommended that public and private schools wait until at least the third week of August to resume in-person classes to help curb the spread of the virus.
