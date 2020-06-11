During Gov. Andy Beshear’s Monday coronavirus update, he outlined new strategies aimed at curbing injustice and inequality for the state’s black residents.
He announced upcoming changes to health care, law enforcement and education.
“My administration’s going to do everything we reasonably can to try to create the better world that is being demanded out there,” Beshear said.
First, he wants all blacks covered by health insurance.
Also, law enforcement officers will receive training in implicit bias, use of force, civil rights law, ethics and accountability, emotional intelligence and community relationships.
State officials want every officer to take 40 hours of training annually. Because about half the year has passed, they feel it is reasonable to expect officers to complete at least eight hours of training this year.
When it comes to education, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman outlined three changes.
To begin, the Kentucky Board of Education will appoint a student who will be a non-voting member.
Also, the faculty and staff of every public school will receive implicit bias training, and the state will increase efforts to recruit more black teachers.
“Black students who have just one black teacher by third grade are 13% more likely to go to college,” Coleman said. “If they have two, then they are 32% more likely to go to college.”
Economic steps are necessary, Beshear said, and in coming days, he will announce new initiatives to try to build wealth in the black community.
COVID-19 has exposed many inequalities, the governor said. Going forward, state officials believe policies must change to meet society’s demand for justice and equality.
“Now, our commitment is to make sure it’s not different just from a public health perspective, but it is truly different from an equality and a justice perspective. This is the time where we have the opportunity to be better people, create a better world and create a better Kentucky.”
Beshear also called for the removal of all Confederate statues from county courthouse property across Kentucky.
In addition, he is working to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda. Davis is a native Kentuckian who was president of the Confederate states during the Civil War.
“I believe it is a symbol that divides us,” Beshear said of the Davis statue.
