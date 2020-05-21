Museums, outdoor attractions, libraries, aquariums and distilleries may reopen June 8, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday during his daily coronavirus briefing.
They must meet the state’s 10 Healthy at Work requirements, along with industry-specific guidelines that will be posted soon at HealthyatWork.Ky.Gov.
Also, Beshear said state guidance for child care facilities will be posted to that website later this week. Earlier this month, he announced day care centers can reopen June 15.
If summer camps can meet the same requirements as day cares, camps may restart on that date, Beshear said.
“Summer camps that involve sports will also have to meet the sports requirements because there are different levels of contacts within sports,” he said.
Wednesday, May 20, marks a big day for the state, the governor said. Retail stores will reopen — using new guidelines.
Beshear encouraged shoppers to send one person per household into stores, and he asked residents not to linger for long periods of time.
On Friday, restaurants will reopen at a reduced seating capacity, and the state’s travel ban will lift. Groups of 10 or fewer people can gather as well.
“This is going to be a lot of additional activity,” Beshear said. “We just have to do it safely.”
For Memorial Day get-togethers, state health officials recommend groups of 10 or fewer to gather outdoors if possible. People must follow physical distancing guidelines by staying at least 6 feet apart, and they should wear face masks.
Other guidelines for gatherings are posted at HealthyatWork.Ky.Gov.
No date has been set for live performances to resume or bingo halls to reopen, Beshear said. “There are still a lot of issues to work through there.”
Also, state officials have not decided when to restart driver’s license testing, which requires law enforcement officers to sit inside a vehicle for an extended period of time with applicants.
In other business, Beshear reported 9,314 residents have applied for Team Kentucky Fund assistance. Of those applications, 1,251 had been processed as of Tuesday.
The fund was established to help Kentuckians who have lost income due to COVID-19. Successful applicants receive vouchers that can be used for rent, food, utilities and mortgage payments.
Drive-thru testing will continue at the Ohio County fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday. Beshear said about 400 tests remain available. Residents must register at krogerhealth.com/ covidtesting.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.