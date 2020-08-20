In his Monday press conference regarding COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is in a time of crisis as cases continue to rise.
As of Monday, Beshear announced at least 39,691 COVID-19 cases state-wide, 376 of which were newly reported. Fifty-four of those new cases affected individuals ages 18 or younger.
Five deaths were reported Monday related to COVID-19 as well, bringing the total state-wide toll to 818 individuals.
The current infection rate among those tested stands at 5.8%. At least 9,158 individuals have recovered from the virus.
“We are certainly in a time of crisis, and it’s one where our character and how we respond has never been more important,” Beshear said. “If crisis shows our character ... is it one where we put the health and lives of our neighbors above our personal interests, a time where our character shows more kindness and empathy to one another than ever before, knowing we are all going through something very difficult?”
Regionally, the Green River District Health Department reported 28 new cases Tuesday — 16 in Daviess County, five in Henderson County, six in Ohio County, and one in Webster County, as well as a COVID-19 related death in Daviess County.
In McLean County, there have been at least 51 confirmed cases of the virus, 44 of which have recovered, leaving 6 active cases in the county and 1 COVID-19 related death.
