BUCK CREEK -- Betty Jo Rightmyer 83, of the Buck Creek Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, Indiana. Betty Jo Conrad was born Jan. 2, 1936 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Louis and Mary Hazel Logsdon Conrad and was married to Hershel Lee Rightmyer. Betty Jo was a homemaker and member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore. She enjoyed Elvis, her trips to the casino and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Hershel L. Rightmyer, who died May 5, 2000.
Survivors include a son, Louis Rightmyer (Debra) of Indianapolis, Indiana; a daughter, Shirley Lazzeroni (Deak) of Martinsville, Indiana; two granddaughters, Melissa Frost and Belinda Black; 3 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Troutman of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating. Burial will be in the St. Charles Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Betty Jo's family from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Musters in Livermore.
The Betty Jo Rightmyer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Charles Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 129; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Betty Jo at musterfuneralhomes.com.
