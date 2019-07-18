OWENSBORO -- Beverly Johnson 70, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Beverly Joyce Moore was born Nov. 23, 1948 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Reamus Griffit and Margaret Juanita Whistle Moore. Beverly retired from Lowe's in Owensboro. She enjoyed helping anyone and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Gambit Guage McFadden.
Survivors include a son, Steven Johnson (Karen) of Owensboro; two daughters, Pamela Glenn (David) and Sherry Ashby (Kevin) both of West Louisville; six grandchildren, Steven Johnson, Jr., Jessica Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Robert Johnson, Christopher Ashby, and Hallie Ashby; four great-grandchildren, Brayden Cooper, RaeLynn Johnson, Dawson Johnson and Luna Johnson; a brother, Steve Moore of West Louisville; and a sister, Brenda Wedding of Mosleyville.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. James Wedding officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Beverly's family from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Beverly Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Beverly Johnson, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Beverly at musterfuneralhomes.com.
