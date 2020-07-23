Blooms Etc. has taken over the flower shop formerly known as D’s Florist in Sacramento. Manager Amanda Crick said owners plan to expand the store’s inventory over the next several months.
Crick, who said she runs the store for owners and parents Dwight and Lisa Payton, said they bought the store and all of its inventory in early July.
Although the new owners plan to make some inventory changes, the shop has remained open during the transition and will continue to do so, Crick said. Buying out the inventory of D’s helped them in the process, she said, by allowing them to continue selling its current inventory while they work on getting new items in stock.
Crick said her mother, Lisa Payton, decided to buy out the store because she has a passion for floral design.
“It’s a passion of my mom’s. She really enjoys making floral arrangements, wreaths and that type of thing. I have an interior decorating degree, so it’s one of my passions as well,” she said.
While the store has just opened and Summer months can be slower, Crick said, word is starting to circulate and business has still been great so far. She said the store is also already setting out it’s Fall displays and putting Winter items out.
Having opened the store in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crick said it remains to be seen how it might affect business.
“I think COVID has affected everyone, yes … because some people are scared to leave their house because of it,” she said. “[...] We’ve taken every precaution, we are wearing masks as well as selling masks to people.”
Blooms Etc., located on Main Street in Sacramento, is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
