The McLean County Board of Education is in the beginning stages of opening a McLean Alternative School, to be opened in the 2020-21 school year.
During last week's board luncheon, Superintendent Tommy Burrough presented board members with the idea of opening the alternative school in the former location of the district's family resource youth service center, adjacent to Calhoun Elementary School, in the old health department building. He said the building would house students who need alternative methods for education, and the district could especially target those who are at risk of dropping out.
"I would like to have a McLean Alternative Center for kids to have another way to get a diploma," he said, adding that these days kids learn in a variety of ways, and some of them might need another route to education. "I'd like to bring prepping to open one year from opening day this year."
He said the school would be in and of itself, and would have its own graduation, and would not necessarily be for the "bad kids" in the district. It could be for students who are falling behind and need some help catching up in order to meet graduation requirements, or for students who have to miss school for long periods of time due to certain circumstances like sickness.
Board chair Wendell Miller said he likes the idea of opening up the alternative school, which would be called MAC for short.
"We have been discussing this for a long time, and I think it's something definitely needed," he said.
Board member Stephen Riggs echoed these sentiments.
"It gives our kids another opportunity to be successful in high school," he said.
Burrough also discussed with board members long-term facilities plans. He said there are some big construction projects coming up, and that district officials need to be thinking about the future of some of their aged buildings.
The high school parking lot needs to be repaved, and Calhoun Elementary School is in need of a new HVAC system, both projects that total $3 million.
Burrough said he doesn't want to spend bonding capacity on these projects if the board has considerations about consolidating elementary schools.
"If you ever as a board think of ever having one elementary school," he said. "This is where I don't want to spend almost $3 million of money if it's not going to be there in future years. So I need to know what the board is kind of thinking."
He said if consolidation is not an option, then the district needs to move forward in planning for the Calhoun HVAC project.
Miller asked if this is something that needs to be decided on at this time, and Burrough told him no, and that he move forward with bidding out the upcoming construction projects.
"It's something you can always table, or decide to go another route," he said. "You don't have to have a decision today," but that the upcoming construction projects have to move forward sooner than later.
