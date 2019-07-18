MADISONVILLE -- Brittany R. Wilson 34, of Madisonville, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home in Madisonville. Brittany Ryann Wilson was born Nov. 7, 1984 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Benny Russell and Debra Lynn Jenkins Wilson. She enjoyed caring for her dogs. Brittany was preceded in death by a brother, Jeremy Wilson.
Survivors include her mother, Debra Sartain of Madisonville; her father, Benny Wilson (Sandy) of Owensboro; three brothers, Justin Wilson (Stephanie) of Tampa, Florida, Josiah Wilson (Nichole) of Owensboro, Tyler Sartain of Madisonville and Evan Wilson of Owensboro; and a sister, Elise Wilson of Owensboro.
Private graveside services will be held Friday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Brittany's family.
The Brittany R. Wilson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Brittany R. Wilson, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Brittany at musterfuneralhomes.com.
