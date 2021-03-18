Livermore resident Ryan Brown is one of Independence Bank’s newest consumer loan officers.
As a loan officer, Brown handles loans from mortgages to boat loans.
“I get to help people that I grew up knowing,” Brown said. “Since I’ve been here, I already got to help four people close loans and they’ve all been people I’ve known for multiple years of my life.”
Before becoming a loan officer, Brown worked as a bank teller and as a customer service representative for Independence Bank. When he was first hired, Brown was a floating teller, going to different Independence Bank locations and working as a teller.
“I liked doing teller work and I liked being a customer service representative but that’s not what I want to do for the rest of my life,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with those positions, they are the heartbeat of the banking industry.”
Brown has been in banking for four and a half years. Before beginning his work in finance, Brown worked in factories but did not like the work.
“I really got tired of using my back to make a living and decided I was going to use my brain,” he said.
Brown said he has no degree in finance and most of his knowledge came from other Independence Bank employees. He went through eight months of loan officer training in Owensboro. He began his position as a loan officer early this year.
“As long as you’re willing to apply yourself, show up to work everyday and work hard, there’s always going to be a spot for you somewhere,” he said.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.