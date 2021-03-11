The Calhoun City Council met March 9 to discuss the next steps for the former city hall building. McLean County residents and business owners attended the meeting to provide feedback and opinions on visions for the future of the building.
One Calhoun resident proposed opening a Calhoun Country Market. The market would sell produce, meats and Kentucky Proud products.
City Attorney W.E. Quisenberry Jr. said since the city of Calhoun owns the building, they cannot sell the property to private citizens. Instead, the city would have to open the property for bids, either to own or to lease.
“Personally, I’m not in favor of selling the building,” said council member Bruce Cabbage. “If we were leasing it, I wouldn’t have an issue. It would cost us thousands of dollars just to have that surveyed.”
One of the main issues surrounding the building property is parking. The building is located across the parking lot from the current city hall building.
Council member Wendell Anderson proposed the building be demolished.
“What I don’t understand is, if you’ve got a young person like this with her family behind her, wanting to have a business, it’s almost like saying ‘Calhoun doesn’t need a business,’ ” said council member Nancy Dant.
McLean County business owner Yvette Nelson said the community has allowed the history of the county to disappear.
“I do not want to see another building destroyed and thrown away when our community is willing to invest and grow,” Nelson said.
McLean County resident Carol Robertson said she attended the meeting in support of the building.
“We have so little,” Robertson said. “We have lost a lot. We have lost too much. We had a couple here last weekend from Georgetown. They walked up and down Main Street and went into the shops that were open. She called it a quaint, little town, but it could be so much more. We can’t take down our quaint, little buildings and expect to grow new ones. There’s no place to put them.”
Nelson said there is a couple in Evansville, Indiana who are looking to McLean County.
“Her husband is an architect and they’re planning on moving to McLean County and building a property,” Nelson said. “They don’t want to live in Evansville. He has to work in Owensboro and they’re considering McLean County. She talked about how quaint our town was and how sweet it is and how you don’t see [that] anymore. We can’t attract industry because of the flood plain. But if they build a $300,000 to $400,000 house, they will shop here and do business here.”
Nelson said because she’s a business owner in McLean County, she pays taxes in the county, but can’t vote because she lives outside of the county.
“I pay a lot of taxes to the city of Calhoun, but I have no representation because I can’t vote,” she said.
Ron Coleman, the mayor of Calhoun, said he was “appalled” by how structurally unsound the building is.
Chris Nelson, a local contractor, said he doesn’t believe the structural integrity of the building is gone.
“It does need some work. I saw the cracks, I know what you’re talking about,” he said. “That’s fixable. If somebody is willing to invest in the property, it can be fixed. There are several things that will need to be addressed. I didn’t see anything in the building that can’t be repaired.”
Coleman said there was no question that it could not be repaired, but it comes down to the cost of the repairs.
“As citizens of your county, we would appreciate your consideration to be on a positive note to preserve the history of our county,” Yvette said.
The council failed to pass three motions made during the meeting concerning the building. The first motion made by Cabbage was to lease the building. The second motion made by Dant was to sell the building. The third motion made by Anderson was to knock down the building.
The final decision was to table the discussion until April’s city council meeting.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
