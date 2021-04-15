During the April 13 Calhoun City Council meeting, the council voted to declare the former city hall building as surplus and accept bids on the building.
Calhoun Mayor Ron Coleman said if the building is to be used for public use, there must be at least one off-street parking space per 300-square foot. The building is 1,241-square feet, meaning if a business moves into the building, there must be at least four off-street parking spaces.
The issue of parking was one of the main topics the council discussed during the meeting. Due to the fire department’s attachment to the current city hall building, the council expressed concerns over adding additional parking in the event the firetrucks need to leave on a call.
If the council would have voted to tear the building down, it would cost up to $10,000 for the building to be removed.
City council member Nancy Dant made a motion to declare the building surplus and take bids to sell the building. The motion tied 3-3 and Coleman broke the tie by opposing the motion.
City council member Bruce Cabbage made a motion to declare the building surplus, advertise bids with a $20,000 minimum for the building plus three parking spaces and the city has the opportunity to buy the building back at fair market value, should anything happen with the city having the first chance to buy it back. The motion tied 3-3 and Coleman broke the tie by voting in favor of the motion.
FLAG REMOVALColeman made a brief statement during the city council meeting advising residents to not remove small flags in between their property and the sidewalk. The flags are marking different lines for city employees to conduct work.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
