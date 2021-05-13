During the Calhoun city council meeting on May 11, the council passed a motion to lower the bid amount on the former city hall building after not receiving any bids on the previous bid amount.
In the April 13 meeting, council member Bruce Cabbage made a motion to declare the building surplus, advertise bids with a $20,000 minimum for the building plus three parking spaces and the city has the opportunity to buy the building back at fair market value, should anything happen with the city having the first chance to buy it back. The motion tied 3-3 and Calhoun mayor Ron Coleman broke the tie by voting in favor of the motion.
Between April 13 and May 11, the council had not received any bids on the property.
The first motion made on Tuesday was presented by council member Nancy Dant to lower the minimum price to $5,000. Council member Irene Lontine seconded the motion. The motion tied 2-2 and Coleman broke the tie by voting against the proposal.
“I think that’s a reasonable price for something having to buy it and fix it up,” Dant said.
Council member Wendell Anderson made a motion for the city to keep the property and tear down the building. The motion failed in a 1-3 vote.
If the council would have voted to tear down the building, it would cost between $8,000 and $10,000 for the building to be removed. Despite passing a motion to put the building up for bids in the April meeting, the council can still elect to keep the building in the city’s hands.
Lontine made a motion to lower the former $20,000 bid to $8,000. Dant seconded the motion. The motion tied 2-2 and Coleman broke the tie by voting against it.
Cabbage said surveying the property, obtaining the deed and conducting a title search would cost the city “thousands of dollars.” The deed of the building has the City of Calhoun and Calhoun Waterworks listed.
Cabbage made a motion to set the bid minimum at $10,000 providing the city can obtain a clear deed to transfer to whoever would purchase the property. Lontine seconded the motion. The motion received a 3-1 vote and passed.
“By the time it’s all said and done, I would be surprised if we came out with $2,500,” Cabbage said. “We’re city managers. We can’t just give things away. We have to manage the city.”
He said if the council doesn’t receive a bid this time, he will make a motion to tear the building down during the next council meeting.
Additionally, if the building is purchased for a business to use, there must be at least one off-street parking space per 300-square foot. The building is 1,241-square feet, meaning if a business moves into the building, there must be at least four off-street parking spaces, according to Coleman.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
