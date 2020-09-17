The Calhoun Harvest Day festival has been canceled for next month due to COVID-19. Harvest Day Committee member Nancy Dant said the committee felt it was for the best.
Dant brought the issue before the Myer Creek Park Board Monday where chairman Bruce Cabbage said he did not think having the annual festival was worth the risk.
“Personally, I’m thinking it’s not a really good idea,” Cabbage said. “The only thing I worry about is if something were to happen, someone out there came back with coronavirus, it’s going to come back on the Harvest Day Committee, it’s going to come back on the Myer Creek Park Board, it’s going to come back on the City of Calhoun and the county.”
Dant said too many activities planned for the festival would have to be changed around due to the difficulty of social distancing, such as bounce houses, the greased pig contest and the petting zoo. She said additionally masks would have to be enforced and social distancing between vendors would also be difficult.
“We really regret having to call it off for this year, but we just felt like it was best for everybody concerned — for their health and everything,” she said. “It’s just not worth it.”
Dant said while the committee is disappointed with having to cancel the Harvest Day festival this year, they plan to still hold the event next year on the third Saturday of October.
