Calhoun Health First now offering pediactric services

Health First in Calhoun is now offering pediatric services to the residents of McLean County.
Dr. Kumarasooriyar Kumaravelu, also known as Dr. Kumar, is the pediatric doctor for Health First. Dr. Kumar will be seeing children ages newborn to 19 years old.
Dr. Kumar, originally from Jaffna, Sri Lanka, has 15 years of experience working in medicine.
He will be offering services for children who are sick and well, those who need sports and school physicals, immunizations and ADHD treatment.
According to Dr. Kumar, being able to help children is something he is passionate about.
“Helping a 60 year old live to 90 years old is important, but helping a 6 year old live to 90 years old is a lot,” he said. “Pediatrics is my calling.”
According to Dr. Kumar, he began working in Kentucky at Fort Campbell as a pediatrician. He now resides in Earlington.
He said he wanted to extend his services to Calhoun because he received a lot of patients from McLean County and surrounding areas.
“There is a need for it,” he said. “I hope I can serve them.”
Dr. Kumar has a Doctorate in Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine in the West Indies. He completed an internship at St. George’s Hospital and his residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, New Jersey.
He was selected for America’s Top Pediatric Award by peers and patients in 2008, 2014 and 2018.
Dr. Kumar is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 270-273-9310 or 1-877-677-7017. Walk-ins are also accepted. Health First is located at 295 Main Street in Calhoun.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
