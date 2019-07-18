Good Morning McLean County!
We hope you enjoyed the Ag Fair last week!
The Mclean County Chamber's Annual Golf Scramble is in the works and we are looking for teams and hole sponsors. If you have not signed up yet to be a hole sponsor or have a team, please let me know at chamberofmcleanky@gamil.com or by calling 270-273-9760. If I am not in the office, please leave me a message and I will call you back.
The McLean County Chamber is also sponsoring a State of the City/County at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1, at McLean County High School. You will have the opportunity to hear from our community leaders and learn more about our cities and county.
The Chamber's next meeting will be held in the loft of the Chamber building at noon on July 25. Annie Gray from Gray Counseling will be our speaker. Lunch will be served and we look forward to seeing you. If you plan to attend, please call or email the above-mentioned information. Walk-ins are welcome, we just want to make sure we have enough food for all.
Health First medical is offering free diabetes classes. You can register by calling them at 270-273-9310. They will be held at the clinic in Calhoun. Health First is also installing an X-ray machine that will be very useful for McLean County. It may prevent you from having to travel for an X-ray. Look for more news on this in the future.
Buck Creek Baptist Church is having a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 26 inside the church. You must be 17 years old and weigh at least 115 pounds. Donors must check medications with the staff and have eaten a good meal prior to donating. There must be 56 days in between your donation dates. You must also present a valid photo ID. If you have any questions about this, please contact Buck Creek Baptist Church at 270-733-4056. Each donor will receive a free T-shirt and a non-fasting cholesterol test.
Have a great week and a great rest of summer!
