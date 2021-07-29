The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted the second State of the City and County address on July 22 at the 4H Center at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
President Mark Melloy served as the master of ceremonies for the evening, joined by members of the public and 11 panelists. Panelists had 10 minutes to share updates in their respective sectors. Melloy assured attendees that the meeting would be a “somewhat informal, friendly, positive environment.”
Island City Commissioner Kay Anderson, who filled in for Mayor Vicky Hughes, was first to speak. Anderson said that water main breaks have been fixed and are preparing for the Wooden Bridge Festival taking place on Sept. 11, with a softball game between the Island Fire Department and the McLean County Sheriff’s office.
Livermore Mayor Jesse Johnson took the stage, beaming with pride.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to be introduced as the mayor of Livermore,” Johnson said. “I take that very to heart and I’m proud of Livermore.”
Johnson plans to return to normalcy, such as having the July 4 celebration after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID. Other updates include renovations to tennis courts, the ice skating rink and the addition of pickleball courts.
Johnson also told the crowd about the prospect of Livermore becoming a Kentucky Trail Town.
“We are hoping here soon in the near future to get the certification as a Kentucky Trail Town,” Johnson said. “There’s 24 trail towns in Kentucky right now. We’re hoping that Livermore will be the 25th.”
Calhoun Mayor Ron Coleman noted positive additions to the city, thanks to the CARES Act.
“We were able to build a drive-through on the north end of city hall,” Coleman said. “People have been asking for that for years.”
Coleman announced the old city hall is planned to be demolished in the near future due to safety concerns.
Coleman said new picnic tables have been ordered for the riverfront park and walking trails and will be installed soon. Water leaks have also been a priority — where $60,000 has been spent on repairs.
The county’s Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Dale Ayer stated that his office revolves around real property assessments and hurdles that other counties are facing but powering through and open to serving the community with assistance.
“Considering the market we’re in now...it’s going to be a real challenge,” Ayer said. “[The] housing market is just crazy, as you all know, in how it’s going up and how things are selling.”
District Attorney Donna Dant joked about being the “doom and gloom lady” before diving into the numbers from last year: 371 traffic citations, 143 misdemeanors, 87 felony charges, 30 mental health concerns and 65 juvenile cases. Child support collection decreased by 8.76%.
Dant said the jail budget went down through COVID but is picking up again.
County Circuit Clerk Stephanie King-Logsdon commended her employees for their hard work, working on 1,102 cases at 50% staffing capacity. Regarding driver’s licenses, Supreme Court mandates wanted the office to only accept applications. However, King-Logsdon chose to open for the two days a week to give the public access.
With the passing of House Bill 453, King-Logsdon had some somber news.
“House Bill 453 transitioned the responsibility of issuing driver’s licenses from the circuit clerk court’s office to the regional field offices,” King-Logsdon said. “We were told that would be accomplished by June of 2022.”
King-Logsdon said that counties were to be notified of transitions four-to-six weeks out. King-Logsdon received notice on July 23. The last day for residents in McLean County can access driver’s license services is Aug. 20.
County Clerk Carol Eaton said not many changes have occurred but took the time to bring the energy back up.
“I am so humbled and I am so thankful that I get to serve this wonderful county,” Eaton said.
Sheriff Ken Frizzell said the community was and is in good hands.
“We never stopped during COVID,” Frizzell said. “I’m proud of the guys that work for me. I couldn’t ask for a better crew. They’re a caring crew [and] a hard-working crew.”
Despite less road travel, the sheriff’s office wrote more traffic citations than 2019 due to a decrease in Kentucky State Police officers in the county. Call-ins also dropped but allowed the office to focus on drug-related incidents, with 145 charges in this year alone — an increase from 56 in 2020.
One of the most impassioned moments of the night came from Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
“I think that the cooperation that we all have here in this room, as far as I’m concerned, you really don’t see the letters behind our name,” Dame said. “When we go to work, regardless of what office we’re in, we do our jobs.”
Dame shared the overall growth the county has experienced through “prime effective financial management” and a “break from a trend that this is how we’ve always done things.”
“Where we have come and especially how far we’ve come is a combination of grit, compromises, sweat equity,” Dame said. “I know that all the elected officials, if I needed help, they would come help if I ask them for that help.”
Dame emphasized the progress being made would not be possible without county employees despite feeling guilty about low salaries.
“We are nothing without our employees,” Dame said. “We’ve had a lot of employees that have been through a lot.”
“I’m proud to work for the county. It’s been a lot of long nights,” an emotional Dame held back tears. “I think Helen Keller said it best: ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much’.”
Dame’s heartfelt words were met with a standing ovation.
School Superintendent Tommy Burrough followed suit highlighting the work from others.
“If you see a teacher, thank them,” Burrough said. “I saw teachers work double time — at home, at school…talking to parents. These teachers went above and beyond for the kids. [O]ur teachers tried to talk to our kids everyday.”
Burrough said that the bus department and food services served 148,185 breakfasts and 164,711 lunches since Mar. 2020, free of charge.
For the 2021-22 school year, Burrough is looking to combat learning loss through over $2 million of federal funding.
“I can guarantee you, honestly, that every cent we can get from that….goes straight to the kids’ learning,” Burrough said. “We’re putting our money back to the kids for the teachers to help them learn.”
Before concluding the evening, State Representative Jim Gooch, Jr. took the podium to show his gratitude to the panel.
“I wanted to make sure that I hope you know...how much I really appreciated what you did through this pandemic,” Gooch said. “You had a situation — it was real. I had friends that died from this thing. [But] services went on.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
