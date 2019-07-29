The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an inaugural State of the City, County event on Aug. 1.
The event will feature 15-minute presentations from each of McLean County's city elected officials, according to Amanda Dame, president of the chamber board of directors.
"This is the first time that it's been done in the county," she said. "A lot of the other surrounding counties host events like this, so we thought it would be good. Something to try to just give each of the elected officials in each of the cities, and the county in general, an opportunity to share and give an update on different things they have been working on throughout the year."
The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. in the McLean County High School auditorium. Representatives from each city in the county will be available, as well as the judge-executive and fiscal court, the county and circuit clerks, the board of education, and members of the sheriff's office.
Mark Melloy, vice president of the chamber board, said this is an event the chamber hopes to continue each year.
"We hear at the chamber want to welcome and invite any and all of the public in the county to attend," he said. "It would be a good opportunity to hear what's going on in the county, and what's coming up."
This will be a "nice, easy, positive setting," Melloy said, to hear updates from various entities within the community about things that are working, things that need work and any upcoming projects, or to hear updates on successes.
The chamber is working to find new and different ways to add value to McLean County, not just to the business community, but to the county in general, Melloy said.
Dame also said it can be difficult to get information out to McLean countians, so this will be an opportunity for the public to come together and hear the state of affairs.
For more information about this event, call 270-273-9760.
