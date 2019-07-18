The McLean County Circuit Clerk's Office will no longer be opened until 6 p.m. on Fridays effective Aug. 1.
This is a decision that was made by Circuit Clerk Stephanie King-Logsdon and McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell due to constraints on the sheriff's department's current staffing concerns.
The new Circuit Clerk's Office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to Frizzell, at the end of this month, there will only be three sheriff's department court security officers available to staff the Circuit Clerk's Office -- two part-time, and one full-time. There are typically five total positions at the post.
Frizzell said because his department operates with a minimum staff, so when there are openings, positions are not quickly filled.
"The hiring process (for court security officers) takes about two-to-three months, depending on the scheduling with criminal justice training," Frizzell said, adding that once a person is hired they still must be sent to the Department of Criminal Justice for a two-week court security officers training course.
While departments have up to one year after hiring an officer to complete the two-week course, Frizzell said he likes to have someone take the course as soon as possible so that they are completely qualified to fulfill their duties.
"When we are fully staffed, we are fine," he said. "But when you have a couple leave a little abruptly and you don't have much of a warning, it can be difficult," he said.
King-Logsdon said only one of her staff members stays in the office until 6 p.m. on Fridays. They don't typically have a lot of customers, and sometimes they have none at all.
"Since we occupied this building, I made the decision to close on Saturdays for cost-effectiveness, and just stay open on Friday until 6," she said, adding that
allowed individuals to have time to do business when they get off work at the end of the week.
Because the sheriff's office is unable to provide security until 6 p.m. on Fridays, King-Logsdon said the decision was ultimately made to close.
"I am not going to leave my staff here, one person by themselves, without security," she said. "So we are closing on Fridays at 4:30 until further notice."
She said she would be happy to make appointments as needed after business hours, if necessary.
For more information, to make appointments, or to voice concerns, contact King-Logsdon at 270-273-3966.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
