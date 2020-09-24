With election day on Tuesday, Nov 3, the McLean County Clerk’s Office wants residents to be aware of voting options amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents have three options for voting in the Nov. 3 General Election. They can vote in-person on election day, request an absentee ballot and vote by mail or vote early in-person at the clerk’s office.
For those voting in person on election day, unlike the primary election, normal precincts will be open in addition to a voting center at the clerk’s office located in the McLean County Courthouse off of Main Street in Calhoun. Voters will vote at their local precinct and the clerk’s office.
McLean County Clerk Carol Eaton said having normal precinct open on election day will not only make voting more accessible, but will also lessen then flow of people coming through the courthouse, which will allow the clerk’s office to attend to its regular election duties as well as help lessen gatherings of people.
“I think it will help keep people safer because … you’re going to have fewer people in one place than if you have everyone coming to one voting center,” Eaton said.
Early voters can vote at the clerk’s office during normal office hours up until election day.
For anyone that prefers to vote by mail, absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 9 and postmarked by election day or dropped off in a drop box in the courthouse by 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Eaton said the vote-by-mail process is secure and trustworthy. She said a lot of concern over the process is having ballots get lost in the mail.
“If you request a ballot then you’re going to be expecting it. If you don’t get it, then you’re going to call and we’re going to discuss what we’re going to do from there. When you mail it back, we’re going to be looking for it. If we don’t get it, we’re going to be checking with you to see if you,” she said.
To avoid having any technical issues with mail-in ballots, Eaton said it is important that voters follow each step listed in the directions sent to voters along with their mail-in ballot package. Anyone with questions or needing further assistance with the process can contact the clerk’s office.
“They can come in here and we can show them exactly where you need to sign on your envelopes, how you seal them. A lot of it is marking your ballot. Be sure that you only mark one choice per race,” she said.
Eaton also noted that the Island precinct this year will be located at the South Eastern Fire Station at 8658 State Route 85 E in Island rather than at Island City Hall.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
