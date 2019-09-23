Coleman considered a 'hidden treasure'

Edythe Coleman, 108, of Muhlenberg County is considered a "hidden treasure" by her community. Coleman will celebrate her 109th birthday in December and has lived almost 90 years of her life in Graham.
Coleman was born in 1910 in Nortonville in Hopkins County and is one of 11 children. She moved to Muhlenberg County in 1932 at 21 years old when she eloped with J.E. Coleman, who was known as "Red." They were married for 55 years.
Coleman said her father would not allow her to marry until she turned 21. She said she had her birthday on Dec. 20 and eloped to Rockport, Indiana, on Dec. 24.
She and her husband lived on a farm that has been in his family for five generations. Coleman said she likes to build things and she and her husband both built their farm home in 1950.
"I like to build things … give me a hammer and nail and I can do that," Coleman said.
Coleman and her husband raised their daughter, Zula Courtney, on the farm. Red Coleman died in 1987.
She also has two grandsons, six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren with one more due in December.
Coleman has lived through many historical events, according to her caretaker Angela Childress, including the Great Depression.
"And to see all the things Mrs. Edie has seen over her life. To think about that is just mind-blowing … she was born two years before the Titanic sank, I mean, think about that," Childress said.
Courtney said she had many family recipes from the Depression including her hot water cornbread that is made with fried cornmeal and boiling water with bacon. Zula said the innovative recipe has become a family favorite.
Coleman also has an extensive doll collection she's been adding to her whole life, including collectible Barbies and her mother's doll from 1885, which will be passed down to her great-great-granddaughter.
Courtney said the doll is the only thing Coleman kept from her mother other than a table.
"My other sisters didn't care anything about that so I said 'well that's mine', so I kept that," Coleman said.
Coleman said she has quilted since she was 12. She had to stop last year after she began encountering health issues, Courtney said.
"She is a rare treasure … Most people at her age … either their mind's gone or their body's gone," Childress said. "When I started with Mrs. Edie … she was alert and sharp … she was a walking, talking miracle."
Courtney said before her mother began having health problems last year, she took walks daily, did her own laundry, was able to climb steps and attended church every Sunday. Coleman worked as a Sunday school teacher for 40 years and helped with cooking and dishes in the church kitchen.
Coleman would say going to church every Sunday was part of her secret to longevity in addition to no drinking, no cussing and no smoking, Courtney said.
"If she'd have done any of that, her daddy would kill her," Courtney said. "She's never drank, she's never smoked and she's never cussed."
