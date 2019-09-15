Community enjoys music, fellowship at Island Wooden Bridge Festival

The Island Community Development Association held its 26th annual Island Wooden Bridge Festival on Saturday, a highly anticipated community event, said Bobby Johnson, association president.
The family-oriented festival began with the ROTC raising the flag followed by the national anthem. The event included vendor booths, a car show cruise-in, silent auction, live music and a bouncy house for children.
Johnson said the festival saw more than 90 cars for the cruise-in this year as well as several hundred patrons.
"We got a decent crowd all day long ... people have been coming and going," Johnson said.
The development association also named Christy Woosley citizen of the year at the festival, according to Johnson.
"People in the community, they look forward to coming ... it's something they can get out and visit with their neighbors and enjoy a good day of music and fellowship," Johnson said.
Johnson said the association started the bridge festival in 1993 originally to help raise money for the community. He said the bridge festival is the association's biggest annual fundraiser. Funds received from the festival go towards financing community projects such as repaving sidewalks and improving the parks, according to Johnson.
"Whatever money we make at the festival, we just spend it back in the community," Johnson said.
The association works year round to plan community projects, according to Johnson. Within the last several years, the association has helped with remodeling the bathrooms in the ballpark and building a handicap accessible walkway in the park.
