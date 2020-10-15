McLean County surpasses 100 confirmed novel coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to the Green River District Health Department. One additional death related to the virus has been reported.
The county currently sits as 114 confirmed cases, seven of which were newly reported Tuesday, according to GRDHD. 89 of those cases have recovered, leaving 23 active cases in the county with now two COVID-19 related deaths. There is one current hospitalization with 12 individuals in total having been hospitalized in relation to the virus.
“Be cautions with COVID-19, regardless of the politics of this situation. Using masks, avoiding high-crowd areas, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, staying home when you’re sick and just covering your face when you cough or sneeze can be simple, but effective ways to help us reduce the impact of these case number on the county,” said Judge-Executive Curtis Dame during a county update. “The reason why this is important ... is that it can have a very large impact on the county as we try to reopen fully as a community. I know a lot of us have enjoyed sporting events and football games, but whether or not those events can continue has a lot to do with our case positivity rate as a county.”
Free testing is available at the McLean County Health Center Oct. 21 and 28 from 2-3:30 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance on the GRDHD website.
Regionally, GRDHD reported 55 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases overall Tuesday, 16 in Daviess, three in Hancock, eights in Henderson, seven in McLean, 13 in Ohio County, four in Union and four in Webster.
The total number of confirmed cases in the region as of Tuesday is at least 4,203 with at least 3,329 of those individuals having recovered and 65 COVID-19 related deaths.
“This is important in private get together settings with friends and family, when interacting with coworkers, and in social settings like weddings. Keep any gatherings small and outside to reduce the risk of transmission,” said GRDHD public health director Clay Horton.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported at least 81,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases state-wide Tuesday, 776 of which were newly reported.
As of Tuesday, the toll for COVID-19 related deaths in the state reached 1,269 individuals, Beshear reported.
