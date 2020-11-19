As record numbers of deaths were reported in Kentucky Tuesday, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said COVID-19 is expected to become the nation’s third leading cause of death in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer.
Stack said that if further action is not taken by Kentuckians to slow the spread of COVID-19, the case count, along with hospitalizations and deaths will grow exponentially throughout the remaining fall and winter months.
“This is not political. We are trying to keep people safe from a once-in-a-century pandemic,” said Stack. “I am confident that if we come together we can interrupt this third climb, but it’s got to be Team Kentucky pulling together.”
Gov. Andy Beshear also warned Kentucky residents to come together to slow the spread of the virus during Tuesday’s press conference.
“When we talk about our health care workers, we call them our front line of defense, he said. “But really, they’re our only line. We don’t have back up. So if we are going to truly care about them and ensure there are enough doctors and nurses to help people who are sick, we have to lower community spread.”
In McLean County, the Green River District Health Department reported at least 323 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday.
The total recovered cases currently sit at 223 with 12 COVID-19 related deaths, leaving 88 active cases in the county.
GRDHD continues to remind everyone to wash their hands, wear a mask and avoid large crowds as well as practice social distancing.
Free testing will be held at the McLean County Health Center Friday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 2-3 p.m. Those wishing to be tested must register in advance on the health department website.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
