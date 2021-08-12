* In issue 28 for July 15, 2021 publication on B1, photo caption reading for “New picnic tables installed at Myer Creek Park” had a listed grant amount for $13,900. The actual grant cost is $17,000.
* In issue 31 for Aug. 5, 2021 publication for the story “MCPS Food Services providing meal kits to community” on B5, Anne Ellis is corrected to be Ann Ellis and additional names were requested to be added as volunteers. The following members of the Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church volunteered for the summer meal program: Bro. Kevin Brantley, Dana Brantley, Kristi Brantley, Wesley Brantley, Darlene Bowman and Glenn Ellis.
