McLean County approved a bid with Muhlenberg for a new inmate contract during the Nov. 12 McLean County Fiscal Court meeting. The court also held a first reading for the $5 water service fee to pay for 9-1-1 services.
The county has been collecting bids for a new inmate contract since October, according to McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame. The county currently holds a contract with Daviess County to house McLean County inmates in the Daviess County Detention Center that costs McLean $30 per night per inmate.
Dame said since October, the county has sent letters to three other countries to bid out an inmate contract, including Daviess, Webster and Muhlenberg.
“We sent letters to all of the counties that were interested in doing bids or services for the county,” he said. “Only Webster and Muhlenberg showed an interest in bidding this contract for future years.”
The court approved a contract with Muhlenberg County to house inmates at $28 per night per inmate, a $2 savings from its current contract with Daviess County.
The projected savings with the new contract are more than $9,000.
McLean County Circuit Clerk Stephanie King-Logsdon who handles court documents and proceedings for the county said she agrees with the court’s approval of a new contract.
“I would definitely support the change. We have had continuous troubles working with Daviess County,” she said.
Additionally, the county held its first reading for a $5 water service fee to be placed on all active water bills within the county.
The fee would replace the current $2.25 fee placed on landlines to fund 9-1-1 services.
Residents with more than one water bill can fill out a form at the end of the year requesting a reimbursement for being charged more than once a month for the fee.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.