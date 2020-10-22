McLean County incurred another Covid-19 related death in the last week, bringing the total toll to three for the county. Due to a significant increase in cases, the county has also entered the red zone for the state model on suggesting whether schools should remain in-person or return to virtual learning.
As of Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported at least 150 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in McLean. Since last Tuesday Oct. 13, GRDHD has reported 36 newly-confirmed cases in the county.
“There is a considerable increase in the amount of concern regarding COVID-19 in the county and to be honest, that concern is warranted,” said Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Dame said many newly-confirmed cases can be traced back to several small events in the county consisting of less than ten people.
Of the 150 confirmed cases, 103 individuals have recovered and three have passed away, leaving 45 active cases in the county.
“My office and the county has your families in our thoughts and prayers. I know this time is something that is very unique and trying for our community,” Dame said regarding families that have lost loved ones due to the virus.
Free testing will be held at the McLean County Health Center Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
