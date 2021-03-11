The Sacramento Fire Department, Southern District Fire Department and Central District Fire Department received a total of $30,000 in grant money, giving each department $10,000.
The grants are set to cover each department’s turnout gear, which is the equipment used by firefighters when they are on a call, such as bunker pants, jackets and gloves.
According to Sacramento Fire Chief Terry Dossett, turnout gear expires after 10 years despite the condition. He added that a lot of the station’s gear is outdated.
Dossett said each of the fire departments in McLean County go through grant application processes a few times per year.
“Any fire department that is certified by the state of Kentucky can apply for grants,” he said. “A lot of paid departments probably don’t apply for grants very often.”
The Sacramento Fire Department has also applied for grants for thermal cameras, which are used by firefighters to detect if someone is in a burning building by identifying body heat.
Sacramento received a $3,200 grant for the thermal cameras. Dossett applied for the cameras countywide but has not received word on whether or not they will receive them.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant is another funding the fire department received. The grant is provided by FEMA, an according to FEMA’s website, this grant’s goal is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.
Sacramento Fire Department has applied for approximately $120,000 and $130,000 worth of equipment through the AFG. Countywide, an application for the grant was sent for a new brush truck, which equals approximately $250,000, according to Dossett.
Beech Grove Fire Department applied for the FEMA grant in 2020 and received a new tanker truck through AFG.
“The last thing we want to have happen is for someone who volunteers, that gets home from work and then goes out to fight a fire, and not have the equipment they need to do the job,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
