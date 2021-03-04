As of March 2, McLean County has 46 active COVID-19 cases, 11 less than last week, according to the Green River District Health Department.
The county has not had new cases reported since Feb. 26, when two new cases were confirmed.
The McLean County Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing on March 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 2 to 3 p.m.
The GRDHD is offering vaccines to Kentuckians in tiers 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers and those who are 70 years old and older.
Residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which tier they are in, find a vaccine location and sign up for updates.
McLean County’s incidence rate is at 4.7, leaving the county yellow, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. McLean County is one of 23 yellow counties in the state.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, there have been 406,201 total positive COVID-19 cases. Overall, there have been 4,671 deaths and 47,787 Kentuckians who have recovered. The state has a 4.76% positivity rate.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced March 1 that 18 industries can increase capacity to 60%. Beshear said Kentucky has reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 28, 2020 and the lowest positivity rate since Oct. 18, 2020.
“Today, we have more good news than at any time in the pandemic,” he said. “We’ve never seen what we are seeing now in terms of a downward trend. Previously, we had experienced only three consecutive weeks of declining cases.”
Beshear also announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admittance and those in need of a ventilator have decreased or stabilized.
“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases,” Beshear said.
The following industries are now permitted to open at 60% capacity: Indoor auctions, barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons, bars and restaurants, bowling alleys, indoor educational and cultural activities, fitness centers, funeral and memorial services, government offices/agencies, massage therapy, movie theaters, nail salons, office-based businesses, places of worship, retail, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, vehicle and vessel dealerships and venues and event spaces.
According to Beshear, he plans to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.
Beshear also released a statement related to the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot, highly effective vaccine adds to the growing weekly supply available to Kentucky that has risen in just over a month from around 57,000 to over 100,000 first doses and growing,” he said.
On Feb. 25, Beshear announced 119 new vaccination sites, bringing the statewide number to 410.
“Vaccinations are going incredibly well in Kentucky,” he said. “We are giving out doses faster than the federal government provides them. More than 646,000 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of their shot of hope less than a year after our first confirmed COVID-19 case.”
Six of the new locations are regional sites and three are federally qualified health centers. Ten of the sites are located in Walmart stores and another 10 are located in Kroger stores, with another 90 in Walgreens stores.
Kentuckians who would like to find a vaccine location can visit vaccine.ky.gov and click on the ‘Where Can I Get Vaccinated?’ map.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
