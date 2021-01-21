The McLean County Help Office is a nonprofit that offers clothing, housewares and food for residents who are in need of those items. All the items and services are free.
Residents can pick up groceries once a month on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, or every third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are interested in picking up groceries are required to fill out a form and a box is then given according to the size of the family.
“I see such a need in our county and I’m just glad to be a part of that,” said Becky Smith, the president of the Help Office. “I’m glad to have had this opportunity. I just feel like it’s something that God called me to do.”
According to Smith, the pandemic has brought a decline of those who need help and in volunteers.
“We have so many senior citizens and I’d say they’re probably not getting out,” she said.
Smith said the decline of volunteers was the reason the office went from being open three days a week to two days a week.
“We have a lot of really good volunteers,” she said. “I just want to make them know we appreciate them.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the office and fill out an RSVP application.
Along with volunteer work, McLean County residents can donate items to the office.
“Around Easter time, we make Easter baskets for the kids,” Smith said. “We also take the toys donated to us and make sure they work and we will hand those out around Christmas.”
Smith said the office accepts donations all year long. She said the monetary donations made go to helping keep the utilities on and shop for groceries for those who need the service.
The Help Office does not accept mattresses, box springs, old TVs or items in unusable conditions.
For individuals interested in donating money, mail-in to PO Box 215 Livermore, KY 42352 or visit the office at 225 Hill Street in Livermore. Checks can be made out to The Help Office.
For more information about the office’s services, volunteering or donations, call the Help Office at 270-278-5500.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
