Following heavy rainfall at the end of June and beginning of July, representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers met with McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame as well as several community members last Thursday to offer support in mitigating flood and drainage issues in the county.
According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Outreach Coordinator Brandon Brummett, the organization has authority to look into flooding problems and offer support for areas, whether by helping to develop plans to tackle flooding and drainage problems, building or construction projects and funding.
Major concerns from community representatives at the meeting included flooding and erosion of major roads that could block emergency responder access to areas, as well as the flooding of farmland, businesses and residences.
Dame said the goal of the meeting was to discuss specific problem areas and concerns in the county regarding flood areas and to receive information and options from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin addressing those problems.
“Hopefully, it’ll at least give us some options to fix all those drainage issues that we had with all this heavy rainfall, especially the end of June, beginning of July,” he said. “not really to solve the whole drainage issue … but to take care of some of the water that’s getting in these businesses … our goal is to mitigate that.”
The organization, however, needs authorization from congress to begin projects as well as appropriation, or funding. And according to Brummett, projects could take up to 2-3 years if they are authorized for construction.
“It’ll take some time. This is a long-term process, but hopefully it’ll make it safer … for everybody in the county,” Dame said.
Dame said one of the goals is to set up either a conservancy district or a county-wide drainage commission to help prioritize issues and begin the process of fixing some of the problems.
If the court moves forward with creating a drainage commission, this would create a special taxing district to bring in funds for maintaining drainage structures and mitigating flooding problems.
To develop a conservancy district, community members would have to start a petition and speak with residents owning property along problem areas to get signatures. With enough signatures, the petition would go to a special election to be voted on. If passed, the district can be developed and would place a special tax for residents in that district.
Dame said, however, that creating any sort of tax regarding flooding and drainage is a long way off. In the meantime, he said forming a commission to begin addressing the problems is the next step.
“Hopefully today will serve as an opportunity for us to have a good brain-storming session to see what our options are going forward,” Dame said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.