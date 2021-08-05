County license services moving to DOT field offices

At the City and County Address on July 22, McLean County Circuit Clerk Stephanie King-Logsdon announced the discontinuation of the office issuing drivers licenses.
With the passing of House Bill 453, King-Logsdon said the responsibility of issuing the drivers license will be shifted and transitioned from the circuit court clerks to the Department of Transportation field offices.
The closest offices to the county are Madisonville and Owensboro.
King-Logsdon said that, at first, this service was not part of the circuit clerk’s office.
“The circuit clerk, basically, is an elected position. They never had contact with the public except jury service or people going to court,” King-Logsdon said. “And I know a long, long time ago — I would say 40 to 50 years, or beyond, they lobbied and got the drivers license into the circuit clerk’s office.”
Kentucky is currently the only state where court offices are able to issue driver’s licenses.
According to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the office will no longer serve as the application site to request operator licenses, learners permits, or state identification cards as of Aug. 23. The last day for county residents to receive driver’s license assistance from the office will be on Aug. 20. All counties in Kentucky will be following suit by June 30, 2022.
“If your license is going to expire after that day, they can come in and renew prior to,” King-Logsdon said. Residents can also renew their licenses up to six months ahead of time.
Despite the news, King-Logsdon said that licenses have only been 15 to 20% of their job.
“Rest assured [to] the public, we’re going to continue to stay very, very busy,” King-Logsdon said. “I definitely want the public to know that just because the services aren’t here does not mean they don’t have someone to help them.”
King-Logsdon said there are some advantages of having the services move to the field offices.
“If you have kids in college, and they need a license, they’ve lost their license or they need to renew their license, they can go to any field office in the state,” King-Logsdon said.
Additionally, residents will be able to get help with getting drivers license and Real ID assistance, whereas the circuit clerk’s office is only able to assist with the former.
The online renewal process has also made it easier for residents.
“It’s always been the need,” King-Logsdon said. “[DOT] basically applied themselves to get that online and available to the public for people who might live further or several counties [away] — they don’t have field offices. They might have to drive 45 minutes to an hour.”
However, King-Logsdon notes the removal of this service from the county realm poses some challenges.
“Not everybody in the county has the internet,” King-Logsdon said. “They may not have transportation to get there and get their license.”
The burning question for every county is how drivers license testing will be moving forward. At the City and County Address, King-Logsdon was transparent about not knowing how testing will be handled. This still remains to be a mystery.
“Right now, to this date, I still have not heard from Kentucky State Police,” King-Logsdon said. “People do not understand that the drivers license issuance is like a three part deal — there’s DOT, the circuit clerks are agents of DOT and Kentucky State Police controls the testing.”
But, there is hope that testing can occur at the county level.
King-Logsdon said that she has heard counties that have already transitioned have still been able to test in respective circuit clerk offices and continue to “build a record” but there is still some uncertainty.
“If we don’t get our machines picked up until September, there is a possibility that we may be able to test…,” King-Logsdon said. “But I don’t know. And what I don’t like is the inability to inform the public.”
If testing services are confirmed to discontinue before September, residents will only be able to take exams on Aug. 18.
King-Logsdon said that the change will shift staffing numbers. The circuit clerk’s office has two vacancies but will only be allowed to fill one of them. Other counties will have this same issue but larger counties may have the advantage of having employees absorbed by DOT to work in the field offices based on their experience issuing licenses.
While the workload for the office will become lighter, King-Logsdon has cherished personal relationships she has formed with the public.
“I’m sad because of the contact because I do like to see the people,” King-Logsdon said. “You get to see their kids and it’s like ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe they’re getting their license.’ ”
Without having these services in-house, King-Logsdon will miss out on something much more.
“These people are my family. I always tell people what we lack in quantity, what we make up in quality,” King-Logsdon said. “I will miss seeing my family.”
Drivers license services will continue until Aug. 20 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
