The Livermore Masonic Lodge #186 will begin a scholarship program in partnership with Owensboro Community and Technical College this fall.
The “Working Tools for Life” program will be offering students $500 in funds for technical students to purchase tools in their respective fields.
The lodge raised the funds back in March and announced on Facebook that they were able to begin the program. The funds are projected to fund students for two years.
“We wanted to make a lasting impact on our community and felt that the best place to start would be to help with education,” said Senior Warden Bruce Maxwell on their website.
Maxwell said the lodge is determined to award the scholarship annually to one student at OCTC, with preference to students residing in Livermore. If the applicant pool is dry, the scholarship will be open to students in McLean County, before moving to the entire student body at the college.
Mike Rodgers, chief institutional officer at Owensboro Community and Technical College, has become the vital partner of the program. Rodgers was in attendance and served as the guest speaker at the July 20 meeting.
“[The lodge’s] vision is gonna take these students, young men and women, and really give them a foundation to move forward in the future,” Rodgers said. “The need for trades and people to go into trades...there’s just a vast need and great openings out there for them to go in and make great money. Student success is our success.”
Rodgers said the scholarship is set up to help students to receive a certificate, enroll in an employment program, or graduate with a technical trade associate’s degree. Western Kentucky University will also take 100% of students’ general education credits from said associate’s degree, where students can finish with a bachelor’s degree after finishing a remaining 30 credit hours.
“They can finish between one-to-two years and get a bachelor’s degree from that hand-on skills set,” Rodgers said.
The scholarship program has proved attractive for freemasonry organizations in the area that Rodgers announced that OCTC will also be partnering with the Utica Masonic Lodge #742.
“This is a perfect partnership for us,” said Utica Past Master Rodney Adkins. “This is exactly what we’re working towards. This is the stuff that changes communities and people’s lives.”
Rodgers plans to promote the program through emails, brochures, social media with links to the scholarship application, and collaborating closely with faculty members.
“The hope is that this fall and this spring is to come to you and say, ‘Guys, all scholarships are awarded and there’s a great need out there. What can I do to help y’all fundraise more and build this thing up even greater?’ ” Rodgers said.
“Faith, hope and charity are the three tenets of freemasonry,” Maxwell said. “We have faith in our community, we want to give them hope for the future and we start that off with this charity to help aid our community.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
